Laidley’s guns lift Baxter Cup

STAR-STUDDED Laidley Blue Dogs wrapped up the Baxter Bash Cup in convincing fashion on Sunday evening at Mark Marsh Oval.

With their Hornets back in the frame for the T20 competition anything less than a win would have been viewed as a failure among the playing group.

Speaking candidly, Laidley skipper Alex Welsh said his team knew it outclassed the opposition on paper and he admitted it would have been a huge upset had the result gone the other way.

“We have a pretty good team in the short form,” he said.

“We didn’t want to turn up and lose. It’s great. It’s fantastic (to claim the trophy) but the celebrations were muted.”

Welsh said collecting the Baxter Cup ticked a box as the club marched towards another first grade two-day title and the side could now devote all of its concentration and energy to taking out that competition.

“I mean it’s important,” he said.

“Last year we didn’t win a thing except a third grade premiership, so coming off that it was good. But now it is onto more important things. The two-day is the main one. that’s what we really want and what everyone is focused on.”

It was a game they expected to win and they got the job done but a gallant South East Redbacks forced them to toil. After winning the toss the Redbacks elected to wield the willow. Entering the middle intent on matching their more-fancied rival, they lost three wickets early as the sun dipped before the lights took over, including the crucial scalp of the man capable of striking fear into Laidley minds and posting a score on his own accord, Amila Weththasinghe. Skipper Caleb Risson also fell cheaply before Indika Priyadahrshana contributed a steadying 31 (46).

Daniel Hamilton 13 (21) was the only other South East bat to make double figures as his team battled to 8/78 from their allotted overs. With the ball it was the usual suspects Michael Topp (2/14), Michael Sippel (1/6) and Alex Welsh (2/13) which caused much of the carnage. Ipswich Logan duo Harry (2/13) and Jack Wood (1/17) offered extra potency.

Welsh said the ball was hard to pick up during the twilight session and he was glad to have it in his bowler’s hands.

“Harry bowled a fantastic spell and the others supported well,” he said.

Redbacks president Dan Chandler said his men realised the meagre total was not going to be enough but resolved to give it their all regardless.

On their toes in the field they produced their best of the season. When Callum Chandler pulled off a sensational run out to dismiss Anthony Wilson they had a sniff. The Redbacks kept the intensity and level of play up throughout. It was slow going for the Blue Dogs but they inched towards the triumph in 16 overs on the back of Harry Wood 13 (20), Dan Wilson 27 (40), Jack Wood 26 not out (24) and Michael Sippel 4 not out (10).

Having seen their opponents struggle, they took the pitch aware it was not going to be easy but Welsh acknowledged the considerable resistance encountered.

“When we got Amila early that was a big downer for them,” he said.

“But they bowled and fielded really well. It was hard. We lost a few wickets and it took a while.”

Welsh conceded Laidley was lucky to be bolstered by the return of their Hornets.

“It makes a massive difference,” he said.

“It is easy to captain.”

Overflowing with pride Chandler said he was over the moon with how his teammates handles themselves in the face of immense pressure applied by a quality outfit armed with a wealth of experience.

“The boys did so well in my eyes to get to where we did and put up such a fight,” he said.

“We came out and bowled the house down. I’m more than happy considering what we were up against.”

Second grade went down to the death, with the Bundamba Strollers 7/145 prevailing over the Marburg Mount Crosby Thunder 124 from 19.3 overs.

The Strollers set up the win thanks to input from Luke Muggeridge (18), Craig Cumming (34), Jarid Greisbach (31) and Brad Cumming (22 not out). Their bowling arsenal shared the workload with Mark Lehman (1/18), Cumming (2/40), Taylor Weier (1/21), Tim Wichura (1/24), Tyrone da Silva (1/11) and Jarid Greisbach (1/9) all collecting wickets. Ricky Palmer (40) and Brenton Lehmann (25) were the Thunder’s best, while Dylan Hewett jagged 3/44.