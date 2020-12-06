Laidley’s chance to upstage Wests for Shield title glory

Northsiders batsman Shane Krings watches the ball reach the gloves of the Highfields Railways wicketkeeper in their latest Harding-Madsen Shield match at Keith Sternberg Oval. Picture: Gary Reid

Northsiders batsman Shane Krings watches the ball reach the gloves of the Highfields Railways wicketkeeper in their latest Harding-Madsen Shield match at Keith Sternberg Oval. Picture: Gary Reid

AFTER an unbeaten innings to help keep his team's top three hopes alive, Centrals stalwart Wayne Jones hopes Laidley can finish the job in this year's Harding-Madsen Shield competition.

Centrals and Laidley will contest the Ipswich final in a fortnight.

Before that, Laidley can win the annual intercity competition overall by beating pacesetters Wests at Heritage Oval in Toowoomba next weekend.

Both teams are unbeaten with the final round victors to be crowned latest Harding-Madsen Shield champions.

Laidley (2/113) had a comfortable win over the South East Redbacks ( 112) as Wests (2/184) accounted for Thunder (182). Lee Watts held the Thunder innings together with 55.

"We're all happy to see Laidley up there,'' Jones said of his team's major Ipswich competition rivals.

"If they get their full complement (of players) they will be a handful for Wests.''

Centrals can hold third spot in the competition if they win their final round game at Limestone Park next weekend.

Centrals opener Wayne Jones scored his second half century of the season.

Centrals (4/163) defeated Southern Districts (161) on Saturday with opener Jones remaining 52 not out, his second half century of the season.

"It was good, no chances,'' Jones said, happy to remain unbeaten after batting through the 30 overs needed to secure victory.

"They (Souths) okay in patches and made it a bit difficult but we got the win.''

Jones received valuable support from Caleb Risson (40) and Harry Dobson (33).

Captain Lachlan Vellacott earlier snared 3/38 with Alex Dell taking 3/27 and Jones chipping in with 2/33.

In the other games, Metropolitan Easts (1/169) def Brothers (165) and Highfields Railways secured a thrilling win over Northsiders at their home ground.

STATE OF PLAY

Harding-Madsen Shield

Marburg Mt Crosby Thunder v Western District Toowoomba at Tivoli No.1

Thunder Innings

Josh Wendt b Neale 34 (74)

Todd Anderson c Gillam b Hoger 4 (23)

Tobias Nugter c Gillam b Hoger 0 (5)

Lee Watts b Neale 55 (74)

Aaron Nugter c Neale b Spanner 22 (20)

Mitch Raine c Haaksma b Neale 18 (16)

Lucas Sefont c McCarthy b Neale 24 (22)

Nick Raine c Robinson b Neale 0 (1)

Blayde Klass lbw b Hoger 4 (10)

Ray Coleman b Hoger 2 (4)

Connor Anderson not out 2 (3)

Extras (1b 3lb 11w 1nb) 17

Total (42.1ov) 182

FoW: 11, 17, 85, 115, 136, 150, 151, 164, 177, 182

Bowling: S. McCarthy 8/3/27/0; R. Hoger 9/5/19/4; J. Haaksma 5/0/36/0; R. Martin 10/0/37/0; L. Neale 8.1/0/42/5; M. Spanner 2/0/17/1.

Wests Innings

L. Neale c&b T. Anderson 71 (55)

C. Gillam c A. Nugter b Coleman 67 (64)

Brian May not out 26 (46)

R. Hoger not out 9 (13)

Extras (11w) 11

Total (29.4ov) 2/184

FoW: 126, 162

Bowling: Blayde Klass 4/1/32/0; Tobias Nugter 3/0/22/0; Lucas Sefont 5/0/46/0; Connor Anderson 8/1/39/0; Ray Coleman 6.4/1/37/1; Todd Anderson 3/0/8/1.

Wests win by eight wickets with 92 balls to spare.

South East Redbacks v Laidley District at Raleigh Oval

Redbacks Innings

Samson Ryan b S. Ryan 12 (15)

Daniel Hamilton st Ilka b Crack 4 (3)

Anju Perera c Welsh b Crack 4 (14)

Lochana Shalanka c ? b Crack 66 (49)

Shane Ross c ? b Crack 4 (5)

Jason Andrew c Welsh b Crack 0 (5)

Grant Duce lbw Welsh 0 (1)

Nick Berg b Welsh 1 (17)

Rajesh Gurram b Crack 0 (5)

Kris Hoffman c ? b Reisenleiter 1 (6)

Lachlan Kammholz not out 6 (8)

Extras (1lb 12w 1nb) 14

Total (21.4ov) 112

FoW: 8, 22, 40, 48, 66, 67, 81, 86, 104, 112

Bowling: Samson Ryan 6/0/29/1; Craig Crack 10/1/68/6; Alex Welsh 5/1/13/2; Josh Reisenleiter 0.1/0/1/1.

Laidley Innings

Josh Reisenleiter run out 23 (26)

Chris Wilson lbw Hamilton 15 (15)

Shanley Neuendorf not only 47 (22)

Michael Sippel not out 18 (11)

Extras (5lb 4w 1nb) 10

Total (12.1ov) 2/113

FoW: 22, 60

Bowling: Anju Perera 6/0/49/0; Daniel Hamilton 4/0/25/1; Callum Chandler 1/0/19/0; Lachlan Kammholz 1/0/11/0; Kris Hoffman 0.1/0/4/0.

Laidley win by eight wickets with 197 balls to spare

Central Districts v Southern Districts Magpies at Middle Ridge Park

Souths Innings

C. Moodie c Vellacott b Dell 3 (12)

N. Budden c Barrett b Jones 30 (71)

R. Drummond c B. Osborne b Vellacott 61 (76)

K. Leeson run out (Cupit) 9 (15)

J. Cain lbw Jones 1 (6)

H. Dhillon c Dell b Vellacott 7 (24)

N. Morgan run out (Dell/Cupit) 2 (6)

R. Suresh c B. Osborne b Vellacott 0 (2)

R. Dompayalage b Dell 4 (12)

M. Budden not out 20 (13)

M. Hansson c Vellacott b Dell 2(11)

Extras (2lb 19w 1nb) 22

Total (41.1ov) 161

FoW: 9, 90, 115, 116, 121, 130, 130, 134, 134, 161

Bowling: Alex Dell 9.2/2/27/3; Brendan Ashton 6/1/21/0; Lachlan Vellacott 10/1/38/3; Tom Cupit 6/0/40/0; Wayne Jones 10/0/33/2.

Centrals Innings

Wayne Jones not out 52 (91)

Tim Weber c Leeson b M. Budden 14 (16)

Lachlan Vellacott b M. Budden 0 (1)

Caleb Risson c Morgan b Moodie 40 (33)

Harry Dobson c Cain b Dompayalage 33 (34)

Braydon Osborne not out 2 (9)

Extras (9lb 12w 1nb) 22

Total (30.4ov) 4/163

FoW: 44, 44, 99, 151

Bowling: N. Morgan 5/0/33/0; H. Dhillon 5/0/33/0; M. Budden 6/1/11/2; James Cain 3/1/6/0; R. Suresh 1/0/3/0; M. Hanson 5/1/20/0; K. Leeson 1/0/17/0; C. Moodie 1/0/9/1; R. Dompayalage 3.4/0/22/1.

Centrals win by six wickets and 86 balls to spare

Brothers vs Metropolitan Easts at Walker Oval

Brothers Innings

Regan Griffiths b Elford 1 (7)

Josh Ryan c Pollock b Elford 2 (11)

Faraz Khan c Mehendraraj b Van Der Kooij 1 (30)

Jacob Sarra lbw Van Der Kooij 16 (25)

Lachlan Griffiths c ? b Van Der Kooij 4 (21)

Craig Mackay c ? b Elford 29 (54)

Mark Sharrad c&b Pollock 18 (20)

Xavier Vasta c? b S. Dennis 10 (20)

Lachlan Bilyj not out 47 (49)

Paddy Towne c ? b Reardon 6 (17)

Mick Conway c ? b Elford 3 (14)

Extras (1b 7lb 20w) 28

Total (44.4ov) 165

FoW: 3, 8, 24, 36, 53, 77, 98, 124, 144, 165

Bowling: S. Dennis 10/4/14/1; M. Elford 8.1/1/39/4; P. Van Der Kooij 10/2/29/3; K. Tonkin 9/3/29/0; D. Pollock 5/1/29/1; K. Reardon 2/0/17/0.

Mets Innings

P. Van Der Kooij c Vasta b Sharrad 53 (23)

B. Sabburg not out 51 (60)

K. Reardon not out 53 (47)

Extras (1lb 11w) 12

Total (21.4ov) 1/169

FoW: 69

Bowling: Mark Sharrad 5/0/35/1; Paddy Towne 3/0/41/0; Craig Mackay 3/0/13/0; Xavier Vasta 3/0/31/0; Mick Conway 4.4/0/29/0; Lachlan Bilyj 3/0/19/0.

Mets win by 9 wickets with 140 balls to spare

Northsiders v Highfields Railways at Sternberg Oval - Highfields win

University (7/245) def Northern Brothers Diggers (191) by 54 runs.

Northsiders batsmen Shane Krings (left) and Nick Verrenkamp ponder the state of play in their latest Harding-Madsen Shield match against Highfields Railways at Keith Sternberg Oval. Picture: Gary Reid

Cricket Ipswich

2nd Division

Northsiders 5/234(40) - Cody Danziel 73*, Nick Drain 33, Jordan Alegre 20, Mitch Harsant 57, Troy Noe 11*; Nathan Turner 3/37 (8), Ishan Pal 1/41 (8), Zane Hogan 1/44 (6) defeated

Thunder 230 (39.3) - Zane Hogan 31, Fletcher Madden 15, Macauley Rapmund 18, Jai Rose 45, Kel Janke 56, Sam Callaghan 20*, Nathan Turner 31; Billy Harsant 2/45(6.3), Tom Weier 8/2/28/3, Jack Trace 2/39 (4), Troy Noe 2/41 (6), Mitch Harsant 1/16 (3).

Redbacks 240 - Joel Teske 7 wickets defeated Centrals.

3rd Division

Laidley 1/133 (19.5) - Rueben East 65*, Noah Plater 29, Harrison Jensen 18* defeated Northsiders 132 (30.5) - Trent Day 30, Brent Croker 29, Scott McGrath 4/14 (8) Rueben East 2/28 (3) Sam Wilks 1/13 Finn Litzow 1/21.

Strollers Blue 4/109 (18) - Steve Hart 41* Aiden Whitlock 22; Dominick Morgan 1/19 (4), Troy Schroder 5/1/28/3 defeated Thunder 107 (22) - Anthony Keasey 4/20 (5), Josh Sandnes 3/19 (5), Mattew Wild 1/8 (4), Anthony Kramer 0/29 (6); Ben Donnelly 32, Troy Schroder 10, William Tronc 48*.