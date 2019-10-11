Laidley's bid to wrap up early spot in Shield finals

CRICKET: With his team's perfect record this season, Laidley captain Alex Welsh is happy how the Blue Dogs are progressing.

However, the accomplished allrounder is expecting Laidley's toughest test so far against defending Harding Madsen Shield opponents Wests at Bichel Oval on Saturday.

Even though both sides have lost key players, Welsh knows the quality that Wests turn out each season.

Laidley have also lost big-hitting fast bowler Michael Topp, who has been selected to play for the Ipswich Logan Hornets this weekend under a new partnership between the Queensland Premier Grade club and local competition.

"That's fantastic for him but a big loss for us,'' Welsh said.

While being without Topp for a big match, Welsh was happy to have Laidley-bred bowler Ryan Plummer back after a stint with the Hornets.

Despite fires ravaging parts of Laidley through the week, Bichel Oval was unscathed.

The Blue Dogs have secured two wins in the Harding Madsen Shield and victory over the Redbacks in the Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association series running at the same time this season.

Welsh wasn't overly worried about chopping and changing between the two competitions."It's the same rules really (in each comp),'' he said.

"It's not like you're going from a one-dayer to a two-dayer.

"It's been a good start (for Laidley). This weekend will be the toughest test we've had I would say.

"They're a good side. They know how to win.

"If we can get another win under our belt, we'll probably go a long way to reaching the semi-finals.''

Centrals also continue their strong start to the season facing Northern Brothers in Toowoomba on Saturday.

Brothers host Southern District Magpies at Walker Oval and Northsiders travel to Toowoomba to meet USQ.

Meanwhile, the Hornets first grade side are back at Baxter Oval on Saturday for the first stage of their latest match against Toombul.

The Hornets also have a T20 semi-final against University on Sunday at St Lucia, a fortnight after eliminating big guns Souths from the competition.

Game day

Harding Madsen Shield Round 4 on Saturday: Pool A - Laidley District v Western Districts (Toowoomba) at Bichel Oval; University v Northsiders at USQ; South East Redbacks v Highfields-Railways at Raleigh Oval.

Pool B: Northern Brothers Diggers v Central Districts at Heritage Oval; Brothers v Southern District Magpies at Walker Oval; Lockyer Lightning v Metropolitan Easts at Forest Hill.

Qld Premier Grade: Saturday - Ipswich Logan Hornets v Toombul at Baxter Oval. 2nd Grade at Nundah.

Sunday: Qld Premier Grade one day semi-final - University (5th) v Ipswich Logan (8th) at St Lucia.

Women's 1st Grade: Sunday - T20s at St Lucia - Round 7: Ipswich Logan v University. Round 8: Ipswich Logan v Gold Coast.

2nd Grade: Ipswich Logan v Wests at Baxter Oval.

Taverners: Ipswich Logan v Redlands at Wellington Point.