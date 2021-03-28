Laidley’s 16,500km walk sets winning pace over English club

Laidley District Cricket Club first grade captain Alex Welsh still has strong ties to his former English club Whitley Hall.

THE Laidley District Blue Dogs are not only a champion club on the cricket field.

The regular Ipswich competition grand finalists and premiership winners are pretty handy at conquering international challenges.

While preparing for the latest Cricket Ipswich grand final against Centrals, a group of Laidley players and supporters accepted and won an Ashes-type virtual "walkathon''.

The challenge, instigated by Whitley Hall Cricket Club secretary Joe Webster, was to see which club could walk 16,500 kilometres first.

Fifty people from each club were called upon to start the challenge on March 1.

Laidley club official Paul Wilson said both groups finished on March 22 but the Aussies were declared winners by virtue of the international time difference.

The walking journey agreed upon - 10,850 miles on the old scale - is how far the Whitley Hall Cricket Club in Ecclesfield is from Laidley.

Whitley Hall Cricket club is where current Laidley skipper Alex Welsh and other players like Anthony Wilson and Jack Wood have played in the past.

Welsh played for Whitley Hall before he emigrated to Australia.

SUCCESSFUL FORMULA: Laidley's winning culture

The Laidley group gained an advantage in having some extra time to enhance their walkathon during a washed out day of cricket. They took to Bichel Oval at Laidley to clock up some extra kilometres.

Proud Laidley official Wilson said the club's spectators in the group of 50 also did a lot of walking to help out. Wilson was among those committed to the challenge.

His son and regular first division opening batsman Chris was the highest kilometre taker, a feat that his dad said may have surprised some people.

However, Wilson said it was a tremendous initiative by Webster to involve both clubs. Whitley Hall used the opportunity as a fundraiser.

The Star newspaper in Sheffield, England reported on the international event, declaring the Aussies coming out on top.

The paper reported organiser Webster nursing "blisters on blisters'' after the contest but he was happy with his side's efforts.

"I'm really, really proud of what they have done. It's a lot tougher walking in English weather,'' he told the Star.

Owing to the time difference between the English and Aussie clubs, Whitley Hall's 50-strong team had about 600 miles left to complete when Laidley achieved the target.

"It proved our competitiveness if you like because we weren't going to be beaten,'' Wilson said.

Wilson said the English and Australian clubs continued to forge a strong partnership.

"We have become close with them - a lot of Laidley blokes go there and when they come over here they have stayed at my place,'' Wilson said.

Whitley Hall has around 200 members across three men's teams, two women's sides and a junior program.

Laidley remains the region's premier community cricket club having made 14 of the past 17 first division grand finals, including the current match at Walker Oval.

Laidley was also represented in this year's Second and Third Grade grand finals, as they have in the past.