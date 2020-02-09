Menu
Laidley’s Michael SIppel has led the way again for the frontrunners. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Sport

Laidley top dogs in Ipswich first grade

Tom Bushnell
, tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
9th Feb 2020 5:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: The Laidley District Blue Dogs are holding strong at the pinnacle of the Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association first grade competition.

The super-experienced line-up skippered by Alex Welsh sits on 68.56 points and is certain to feature in the playoffs.

Some way back, Northsiders are in second on 41.19.

Defending premiers Centrals are nipping at their heels on 32.71 points, while Brothers cling to slim hopes having accumulated 20.36.

The battling South East Redbacks round out the field on 8.91.

Ipswich West Moreton Cricket Association senior co-ordinator Eleesa Lewis said teams could accrue up to 27 points courtesy of an outright victory and bonuses awarded for runs and wickets, so no side was out of contention as yet.

She said in many years of involvement in cricket she had seen many teams which looked set for finals falter down the home stretch and allow others to steal their place in the semis.

“So anyone could be there,” she said.

“This is the pointy end of the season. This is what we play for all year.”

