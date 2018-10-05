Why Laidley stalwart prefers rain to cricket this weekend

LOYAL CLUBMAN: Laidley batsman Mick Sippel is keen to play for the Hornets over-40 side this season in addition to helping out his beloved country club.

CRICKET: As much as he still enjoys playing socially these days, Laidley warrior Mick Sippel hopes the rain forecast for this weekend arrives.

As president of the Lockyer Valley Growers Association, Sippel sees first hand every day how hard the drought has affected so many country farmers.

"I don't care if it rains Friday, Saturday and Sunday,'' Sippel said, watching the skies today.

He knows as well as anyone how precious decent rain is to people on the land battling the harshest conditions.

Weather permitting, Laidley is scheduled to play Toowoomba opponents Metropolitan-Easts at Bichel Oval on Saturday in the opening round of the annual Harding-Madsen Shield one-day competition.

Laidley will be joined by Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association teams Northsiders, Brothers, Centrals and the South East Redbacks in this year's 12-team format running until early December.

But as the Ipswich competition's leading run scorer waits for much-needed rain to help our farmers, Sippel has another widespread concern on the cricketing front.

"Some weeks we have a good team but it's not just our team, every team lacks the commitment,'' Sippel said.

"When I played cricket 20 years ago, when you played for a team, you committed to every game for the season.

"Blokes just pull out for minor things now.

"It's a sign of the times.''

Sippel, who turns 43 this year, urged younger cricketers across the region to support their sides to strengthen the competition and enjoy the club camaraderie.

"The challenge is they get to 17, 18 and they go 'I'm not playing cricket anymore','' Sippel said. "It is tough.

"It's a totally different mindset. It's a different level of commitment to the sport.''

Despite being unsure which players Laidley will field on Saturday, Sippel supported this year's Harding-Madsen Shield format, being contested in two pools.

The 2018 competition features the return of Southern District Magpies and a new side Lockyer Lightning from the Darling Downs. They joined other regular Toowoomba competition sides defending champions Wests, University, Highfields-Railways and Northern Brothers Diggers.

"It's a good format. It's good to bring new teams in,'' Sippel said, pleased to see Lockyer fielding a side this season.

"It's essentially their representative team entered into the comp so they will probably go pretty well.''

Unlike last year where the finals were played after Christmas, this year's semi-finals and final are set down for early December.

The intercity one-day competition will be completed this season before players return to their respective Ipswich and Toowoomba competitions.

"It's a lot better,'' Sippel said.

"It's tough for people who organise the draw . . . and it seems everyone is happy with the format, the way the draw's worked out.

"This year we started the season a few weeks earlier, which is good.''

Sippel hoped seasoned fast bowler Terry Emmerson returned for Saturday's match. Ben Gibson, Matthew Dean and Michael Topp have led the Laidley attack in recent IWMCA one-day matches.

Sippel was also pleased to see batsman Matt Grassick stepping up to help out this season, along with stalwart Chris Wilson and country products Tom Schultz and Damien Brandley.

They are vital inclusions after the retirement of Jason Cubit and Brendan O'Keeffe, and with Queensland Country allrounder Ben O'Connell switching to the Gold Coast competition.

Laidley's most experienced batsman also praised Blue Dogs skipper Alex Welsh for his terrific start to the new season, which included a record 165 not out against Brothers recently.

"He's taken on the responsibility with opening the batting and the first two games of the season he's batted really well,'' Sippel said.

As he continues helping Laidley in its First Division quest this season, Sippel is also planning to play for the Hornets over 40's side in this year's Queensland Cricket one-day competition starting later this month.

Sippel is excited about the Sunday competition where he'll join other Ipswich greats like Grant Stallard, Dave Richardson, Mark Sharrad and Peter Wood.

Game day

Saturday's matches to open the 2018 Harding-Madsen Shield one-day competition.

Pool A: Northsiders v University at University of Southern Queensland, Laidley District v Metropolitan Easts at Bichel Oval; Centrals v Southern District Magpies at Middle Ridge Park.

Pool B: Brothers (Ipswich) v Highfields-Railways at Ivor Marsden Memorial Complex; South East Redbacks v Lockyer Lightning at Cahill Park; Northern Brothers v Western Districts at Heritage Oval.

All games scheduled to start at 10am (weather permitting).