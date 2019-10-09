Laidley, Ripley fires out, family home sadly lost in fire

Reader contributed photos of the shocking fires last night around the South Ripley and Providence estate area.

A NUMBER of Ripley residents struggled to reach their homes on Tuesday night, after a large fire tore through nearby bushland.

Fire crews were called to the scene off Harmony Cres in South Ripley just before 7pm and emergency services were forced to close the Centenary Highway shortly after.

Both lanes of the highway were blocked with diversions in place at Yamanto and Springfield, while the fire travelled in a northerly direction towards Ripley Town Centre.

Crews worked to keep the flames at bay and protect properties. The blaze was contained and under control before midnight.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service superintendent Alan Gillespie said fires at both Laidley and Grandchester and Ripley are out.

"But they were very fast-moving grass fires and they're always quite intense,” he said.

"We lost one house at Laidley unfortunately, but we were able to take the aircraft from the Glen Rock (bushfire) and hit the fire at Laidley with air resources we normally wouldn't have available that quickly.”

Queensland Fire and Rescue Service area commander for the Lockyer and Somerset regions, Ross Mutzelberg said that the Laidley fire was "hectic”

"The first two trucks that got there came from Forest Hill because Laidley were already at the other fire at Thornton,” he said.

Trucks from Boonah, Harrisville and Kalbar were on deck, with 31 appliances helping put the fire out in conjunction with air waterbombing services.

"Our main concern that fire was heading up towards Range Cres which is on top of the range out to the east of Laidley, there's a stack of houses up there and one way in one way out, a real risk,” Mr Mutzelberg said.

"The fact that they got it under control in such hectic circumstances is great. It's really hard to figure out what happened at what time because it was go go go the whole time, we were rushing from one place to another.”

Mr Mutzelberg said many of the urban and rural fireys had been the fire at Glen Rock Tuesday morning and went straight back to Laidley.

"he waterbombing aircraft, they were essential to it as well, the fire front wasn't accessible to us, they would drop water on it and our guys would go in and clean up after the drop, it was a real team effort from the ground and the air.”