Laidley put sting on South East Redbacks

CRICKET: The Lockyer Lightning belted 4/219 from 43 overs to surpass Brothers' total of 9/215 and take victory in their Harding Madsen Shield encounter at Marsden No.2.

With use of the bat first Brothers started well.

Joel Hall made 34, Mick Ridgewell 41 and Zach Hollis 56 as the top three all made significant starts.

Jacob Sarra added 23 but it was an otherwise less than impressive batting card with the total boosted by 33 sundries.

Danussira Gamaralalage was Brothers standout bowler.

He jagged 2/32 from his 10 allotted overs.

But it was not enough as the Lockyer Lightning secured a hard-earned win by six wickets (42 balls).

Coach Brian Andrews said one of the three batsman to get starts needed to go on with the job and put the game out of Lockyer's reach.

He said Brothers would also need to work on their bowling if they were to be a force.

At Bichel Oval, Laidley District amassed 8/224 before dismissing the South East Redbacks for 141 in 36.4 overs to record a comprehensive triumph.

Michael Sippel starred with the bat.

He smacked 95 not out.

Ben Gibson also contributed a handy 25.

Noah Emerson starred with the ball, finishing with outstanding figures off 5/35 off 10 overs.

Alex Welsh picked up 3/19 off 5.4 overs.

Michael Topp and Ben Gibson also grabbed a wicket each as Laidley District continued its winning ways with an 83 run victory.

Sippel said Laidley made the semi-final of the Harding Madsen Shield last year.

He said the talent-rich outfit had worked hard in training already this season and had its sights set on at least reaching the semi-finals of the combined Toowoomba and Ipswich competition again.

"We have a good side and we want to be in a good position,” he said.