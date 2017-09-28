Laidley missile strike better than North Korea's

WELL DONE SON: Wayne Bennett is delighted with Peter Ryan's performance after the 1997 Super League grand final.

HE IS the Laidley missile who launched a Broncos premiership victory with one of the most memorable and effective tackles ever made in a grand final.

Ahead of the 2017 NRL grand final, the QT has taken a trip down memory lane with former Broncos hardman Peter Ryan 20 years after Brisbane won the 1997 Super League decider 26-8 against Cronulla.

Ryan, who grew up in the Lockyer Valley and played for the Laidley Lions, was described by Peter Sterling in commentary as "a missile" as he hit Cronulla fullback David Peachey with one of the all-time bone- crunching tackles early in the second-half, which led to one of Steve Renouf's three tries.

WOOSHKA: Peter Ryan (in the number 12 jersey) smashes Cronulla fullback Dave Peachey (far right) in a tackle that turned the 1997 Super League grand final and resulted moments later in a Steve Renouf try. WEATE ANTHONY

Commentator Ray Warren, analysing the replay, says Peachey looked comfortable under a Darren Lockyer bomb.

Then Sterlo pipes up: "But he wasn't too comfortable when Peter Ryan arrived on the scene ... Ryan comes in ... and wooshka."

His missile tackle was more effective than anything North Korea has fired to date. The Broncos led 10-8 at the time and needed something special when Ryan torpedoed in.

"I was thinking at the time that we were a bit stagnant," Ryan recalled.

"Part of my game back then was putting genuine pressure on catchers and kickers.

"I saw Locky with the ball beside me and I wanted to make sure I was onside.

"Peachey caught that ball near his tryline and it was kicked from nearly 40 metres out, so it had around a five-second hang time.

"As he moved off to his right I made sure I stayed to his left and I hit him dead on ball. I felt the ball come free as I snotted him at the same time.

"I knocked myself a bit stupid to be honest and was a bit dazed.

"As I scraped myself off the ground I looked up and 'The Pearl' (Renouf) was scoring in the corner."

A tackle for Ryan is like a diamond - a valuable thing to be enjoyed, mulled over and discussed.

He won't mind if we call him a bit of a fanatic in this regard.

Looking back, "Ryano", one of the greatest defenders in the history of the game, is still not entirely happy with his hit.

"It was a pretty good tackle as far as the contact went but later on I was filthy that I'd lost my feet," he grinned.

"If I was a bit lower I would have got a turnover, plus I would have smashed him into the in-goal, landed on top of him and skidded up over the top of his face.

"But that tackle was a real catalyst and a turning point in the game."

Ryan said that he was stoked when coach Wayne Bennett came out later and said in the press that his tackle had changed the match.

Nine years later Ryan was Broncos defensive coach under Bennett when Brisbane beat the Storm 15-8 in the grand final.

"Wayne doesn't hand out praise a lot, but he hands it out when he thinks it is worth handing out," Ryan said.

"In 2006 we won the grand final when I was coaching and Wayne said to me 'your defence won us the game tonight mate'. I thought 'wow, that is massive'.

"Wayne had given me ownership of our defensive system and we won that grand final because we were all over Melbourne like a bad suit."

But back to the 1997 grand final and a not widely known story of how the Broncos' cheeky hooker John Plath got the better of the Cronulla forwards and put them off their games.

Danny Lee headbutted him twice.

Big bopper Sean Ryan chimed in with a well-timed forearm to the melon.

And for good measure, Sharks assassin Les Davidson landed a couple of strategic upper cuts on him while on the deck.

And that trifecta of touch-ups was all in the same tackle on Plath in the first half of the grand final!

"I don't know what Plath has done ... but he's got Lee and Davidson after him," Sterling said of the melee in commentary.

BRONCOS MAGIC: Peter Ryan, John Plath and Andrew Gee celebrate victory after the Super League grand final of 1997. Getty Images

Ray Warren then points out the forearm to the face by Sean Ryan.

"They've each had a part of the action ... three culprits for (referee) Bill Harrigan to choose from," Warren enthused.

Yep, Plath sure got under the skin of the Sharks.

So much so that even the usually unflappable Andrew Ettingshausen let rip with a spray at the rogue rake at half-time, as Dean Treister and Davidson added their two-bob's worth.

"No-one came to Plathy's aid either because we all thought he probably deserved it," Ryan grinned.

"Plathy had a real ability to niggle the likes of Les Davidson, Danny Lee and Dean Treister. Treister and Plathy had this real hate relationship and couldn't stand each other.

"He had upset their forward pack and they wanted to kill him. I remember Davo coming over and trying to stick knees in him and get him under the chin, just little sly stabs at him.

"Danny Lee was penalised for the same thing but it was water off a duck's back to Plathy because he is just the enigma of John Plath ... and a painful one.

"But I reckon Plathy was one of the main contributors in putting their forward pack off. They were out to get him and he got the better of them."