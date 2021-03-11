Laidley man charged allegedly assaulting, obstructing cops

Matthew Hugh McKay was charged with eight offences, including assaulting and obstructing police.

A Laidley South man charged after he allegedly assaulted and obstructed police has had his case adjourned for three weeks.

Matthew Hugh McKay, 28, was charged with eight offences - assaulting a police officer, obstructing a police officer, committing public nuisance, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils, driving uninsured, driving unregistered and driving without a licence.

In court, McKay’s solicitor Dylan Hans asked for the matters to be adjourned until the end of March.

Magistrate Howard Osborne adjourned the charges for mention on March, 29, 2021.

