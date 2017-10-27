News

Laidley man allegedly found with dozens of fake IDs

Emma Clarke
by

A LAIDLEY man who police say they found with the identity belonging to dozens of victims will remain behind bars.

Mark William Evelyn, 53, appeared briefly in Ipswich Magistrates Court via videolink from prison, where he attempted to argue masses of allegedly tainted property were purchased for his wife.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard police searched a property on October 10 and found a large amount of fake drivers licences, fraudulent credit cards in the names of "unwitting victims" and identifications belonging to dozens of victims.

They also found a large amount of expensive goods including after shave, Versace ornaments, a vacuum,  a coffee machine and a $43,000 Audi.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said Evelyn was already on bail when he was charged with the offences and he had been charged 12 times since November last year.

She said Evelyn's elderly mother had previously paid $20,000 surety for his bail.

Evelyn is charged with more than 10 offences including possessing tainted property, obtaining or dealing with another entity's identity and fraud.

Ms MacCallum remanded Evelyn in custody and the matter will next be mentioned on November 15.

Ipswich Queensland Times
