Laidley grows from small village to a prosperous country town

THRIVING: The Railway Yards in Laidley served the growing town well.

FROM VILLAGE TO PROSPEROUS COUNTRY TOWN

THIS description of Laidley from 1872 onwards shows the progress of that town, the sale of land, and names of some of the early settlers.

A correspondent writing in the Queensland Times of February 6, 1872, said of Laidley: "I beg to inform you that we are jogging also at the usual hum drum rate in our hell and scrub surrounded retreat.

"The kangaroos have it all their own way on the Liverpool Ranges - they are seen by thousands during a day's ride. The wallabies swarm in myriads and the cockatoos bid defiance to the farmers and attack their maize fields from 5am until 6pm.”

By 1877, Laidley was described as having three churches, a primary school, two hotels, a butcher, a blacksmith, a police barracks and a lock-up.

This write-up also stated Mr F Chambers had recently opened a hotel and general store near the railway line. The railway line is considered to be one of the finest on the Southern & Western Railway Line.

Some other residents named were the Presbyterian Minister Rev John McAra, Sergeant Hunter, Mr J J Brown teacher at the state school and Mr John Gunn, who ran one of the stores as well as the butchering and blacksmith shops.

ESTATES FOR SALE

Edward Wienholt Esq was selling valuable property known as Blenheim Estate in March 1884.

This estate contained 544 acres and was sold in lots of 25 to 90 acres.

This area around Laidley was considered to be the best agricultural land in Queensland.

Mount Flinders Estate was also to be sold.

J Brown Esq was selling the whole of his Laidley estate, inclusive of stock in 1884. The property comprised 1,400 acres known as the springs, which was also known as his homestead with 40 acres adjoining.

Then there was Lake Farm of 80 acres which contained a lake nearly a quarter of a mile long which abounded in jew fish and mullet.

GROWING TOWN

Laidley in 1884 was a growing town. It had three hotels and threepenny drinks just like any big city.

There were three general stores which supplied little necessities, a bakers shopowned by Mr J Gunn, which was under the management of his nephew Mr W Gunn.

Mr Gunn also ran a butcher shop and one of the general stores. Messrs Schubert & Grindrod commenced as boot and shoemakers. Mr Peter Nelson was a saddler, Messrs H Head, Thos Collins and Jimmy Delicate were blacksmiths and wheelwrights.

In 1885, a Laidley correspondent wrote that the chief exports of Laidley were maize, potatoes and lucerne hay.

He wrote: "The area is also great on pumpkins and it's noted for its butter, eggs and poultry. Quite a town is being formed near the railway station and there are four or five general stores, one of which makes a speciality of fruit.

"Butchers are Messrs Madden and Gunn and a real baker and confectioner is now in town. A great drawback is the scarcity of water.

"Water is our great want and it is said a syndicate will shortly be formed for the purpose of laying down a water main from the lagoon.”

In March 1886, Laidley was described as "being full of life with the bustle of German wagons, drays, buggies and other shandrydans (rickety old-fashioned vehicles) in the principle street”.

As an illustration of the value of agricultural land in the Laidley Valley, five acres at McGraths Crossing, seven miles from Laidley in June 1890 were sold at 40 pounds an acre - the land possessed no special advantages.

PROSPEROUS COUNTRY TOWN

By June 1903, Laidley was a prosperous country town as the following shows - there were two banks, of which Mr F A Bryant was the manager and the Queensland national, Mr C Ward being in charge. Hotels in the town included the Britannia (Mr John Campbell), (Mr George Edwards (tenant Mr A Vetter, Exchange (Mr A Giesemann) and the National (Mrs W Hanson).

GENERAL STORES: Mr G Wyman, Mr A Giesemann, Mr C Duncan, Peter Nelson and Messrs Overall and Co, while Mr Jas, McGill of Ipswich had a branch ironmongery establishment under the control of his son William Butchers, Messrs h Daniels, J Gunn, and J Burgess. Saddlers Messrs W Schubert, Joseph Adie jnr and J Burgess.

BOARDING HOUSES: Messrs George Graham, J Miles and J Cutler; the former two also dispensed fruit, soft tack as did Mr B Robinson.

BAKERS: Messrs C Whitehouse and French.

SHOEMAKERS: Mr John Dunn and the Toowoomba Co-operative Boot and Shoe Manufacturing Company. BLACKSMITH & WHEELWRIGHTS: Messrs H Head, Purdon, J Francis T Collins and J Delicate.

TOBACCONIST: Mr Thomas Chamber.

CHEMIST: Mr J Goodrink of Toowoomba had a branch chemist shop managed by Mr H Jarrot.

There were five religious denominations - The Anglican, Roman Catholic, Presbyterian and Primitive Methodist - all of which had handsomely build edifices on commanding sites, the 5th sect is a corps of the Salvation Army.

SAWMILLS: Messrs H & S Hodges.

CONTROLLERS OF THE PEACE: Sergeant Minogue and also Constable Fairbrother.

One of the main buildings of Laidley in those days was the Post and Telegraph Office, situated at the top of Patrick St, which had Mr H Macklin in charge.

The press was represented by The Lockyer Star, which was circulated tri-weekly in the district and Mr CRIBB and Foote of Ipswich had a receiving shed there.

What a difference in a small country town in just 18 years.