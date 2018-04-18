Laidley drug dealer's text messages reveal expansion plans

MDMA DEALS. Jarvis Sawtell, 19, walks from Ipswich Courthouse with family after he received an 18 month jail term for drug offences at Laidley. He was given immediate parole.

Ross Irby

A NEW teen dad who supplied MDMA and trafficked cannabis will not spend time in jail after showing he is successfully rehabilitating himself.

An Ipswich judge pointed out to offender Jarvis Sawtell that while he supplied others with drugs, he was the lone "bunny" held in the dock of the District Court.

Jarvis Michael Sawtell, 19, pleaded guilty to trafficking in the dangerous drug marijuana at Laidley in July and August 2016; and three counts of supplying a dangerous drug MDMA at Laidley in August 2016.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC sentenced Sawtell, from Rosewood, to an 18 month jail term for the trafficking charge. And nine months jail for the supplies of MDMA.

After consideration of both the Crown and defence submissions on penalty, and that he had got himself off drugs, he released Sawtell immediately to parole.

"The community denounces such casual drug dealing. It is very serious offending," Judge Horneman-Wren told Sawtell.

Crown prosecutor Noel Needham said Sawtell was 18 at the time and previously admitted to other drug offences.

However, evidence on more offences was detected after police seized and examined his mobile phone.

"Police went through his text messages and (the offending) was significantly wider than first realised," Mr Needham said.

"He did make admissions to police but in the first instance these were limited until (his) realisation that information police had was on a much wider scale."

And Mr Needham said Sawtell committed some offences when on bail.

Police had detected 23 supplies of amphetamine MDMA from the mobile phone texts.

Sawtell's business activity saw some customers as being preferred. Effort was also made to collect debt if it was required.

There were indications Sawtell wanted to then expand his customer base, Mr Needham saying that a lot of the texts were dominated by drug talk, and that he (Sawtell) could deliver drugs if the price was right.

His offending took place over six weeks and he was selling to people who were users.

Mr Needham said Sawtell made admissions to then smoking 20 grams of marijuana a week.

The Crown accepted that since his offending Sawtell had demonstrated his rehabilitation.

And it did not seek that he serve actual jail time because he successfully completed an 18 month probation sentence on the first drug matters.

But because he'd been less than frank with police at the time these additional charges were laid.

Defence barrister Stephen Kissick said Sawtell completed a butchers apprenticeship.

He now chose to work as a roofer mostly in Toowoomba and was a new parent.

"He's fully focussed on being a good father. And been drug free for some time," he said.

"He instructs he is never returning to those things again and gone well on probation."

Judge Horneman-Wren said agreed facts reveal he had a client base of 12 people he supplied regularly and from phone evidence he'd been seeking to expand that client base.

"You also supplied people on credit, on tick, collected drug debts and enlisted help from your girlfriend," he said.

"And 23 actual supplies were identified. There were hundreds of drug related communications."

Judge Horneman-Wren said the MDMA pills were split between 10 others who paid him in advance.

"It won't have escaped your attention that what you are going through is a lonely basis," he said.

"You are not sitting here in the dock with these mates.

"You are the bunny sitting here on your own facing drug charges."