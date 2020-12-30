Menu
Road Policing Command officers stationed at Laidley Police Station. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Crime

Laidley drivers busted over alcohol limit amid holiday blitz

Hugh Suffell
30th Dec 2020 2:50 PM
DESPITE all the warnings this holiday season, drink drivers are still being busted by local police, landing them with a court date in the New Year.

Laidley Police Acting Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Alan Dixon said four drink drivers were caught over the Christmas long weekend in town and on the Warrego Highway.

At 11.30pm on Christmas Day, a driver was busted in Laidley while 3 separate drink driving offences occurred on December 27, at 2.25pm, 6.02pm and 6.15pm across the Laidley district.

The Gatton Star also revealed this week that seven motorists were busted driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol in the Gatton district during the holiday period.

All 11 offenders were issued with notices to appear in court in the New Year.

