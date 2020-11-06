Laidley dad guilty of multiple drug offences

WHEN police raided Kevin Morris-Barrie’s home on April 22 they found used syringes in his bedroom and 16 grams of marijuana in a bowl in the kitchen.

Morris-Barrie, an unemployed local house renderer, appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday charged with five offences resulting from the raid.

Police Prosecutor Senior Sergeant Al Windsor told the court Morris-Barrie admitted the drugs and other paraphernalia found in the Mulgowie Rd, Laidley South home were his.

The father of four pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing marijuana, unlawfully possessing pot plants used in connection with producing a dangerous drug, unlawfully possessing a water pipe used in connection with smoking a dangerous drug as well as possessing needles and syringes that had not been disposed of correctly.

The fifth charge of producing a dangerous drug was dropped as police could offer no evidence.

Magistrate Graham Lee said it was extremely inappropriate for Morris-Barrie to be using drugs given he has children in his care.

He was fined $600 and referred to SPUR. No conviction was recorded.