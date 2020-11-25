Menu
REVEALED: Laidley and district drug charges for the past six months (file image).
Crime

LAIDLEY CRIME: Top streets to find drugs, drug offences

Ali Kuchel
25th Nov 2020 6:00 AM
DRUG offences in the Laidley district spiked in August, with Queensland Police reporting 152 offences.

Since May, Laidley’s drug offences have risen, but began to decline in September.

During the past two months, Laidley police officers have been conducting multiple search warrants, targeting drug crime in the region.

They’ve uncovered sophisticated growing facilities, cannabis plants and copious amounts of paraphernalia.

LAIDLEY’S WORST DRUG CRIME-AFFECTED STREETS

Drayton St 9

Mountain Rd 9

Patrick St 9

Ash Ave 6

Douglass McInness St 5

Schroder Rd 5

Whiteside Crt 5

Hayes St 4

Coot Plc 3

Douglass Ave 3

East Rd 3

Edward St 3

Honeyeater Crt 3

Lakes Drv 3

MacGregor St 3

Ambrose St 2

Anzac Park 2

Beames Drv 2

Bottlebrush Place 2

Brighton St 2

Clearidge Crt 2

Cunningham Crt 2

Heron St 2

Laidley Plainland Rd 2

Lowe St 2

Mary St 2

Mulgowie Rd 2

Old Grandchester Rd 2

Old Mulgowie Rd 2

Patrick Lane 2

Southern St 2

Vaux St 2

Church St 1

Coats St 1

Cooper St 1

Francis St 1

Goodwin St 1

Whites Rd 1

William St 1

PLAINLAND’S WORST STREETS

Forest Ave 10

Warrego hwy 6

Gehrke Rd 5

Edgerton Drv 3

Logan Crt 2

Faith Av 2

Nathan Crt 2

Zischke Rd 2

REGENCY DOWNS’ WORST STREETS

Bentley Crt 6

Rosella Av 5

Sandpiper Drv 5

Bertrand Ave 5

Finch Crt 4

Franks Rd 2

Wagtale Drv 2

Andrews Crt 2

Lorikeet Rd 1

Firetail Ave 1

Staatz Quarry Rd 1

