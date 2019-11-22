Laidley chases back-to-back upsets in District Pennant

FLASHBACK: A young Shaun Etherden competing in a junior golf tournament held at Sandy Gallop Golf Course in 2011. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times.

GOLF: Longshots Laidley go in search of back-to-back titles when they meet favourites Ipswich in the Moreton and District Golf Association Pennants Grand Final for the second year running.

Following a fiercely contested match play season, the annual competition featuring the region's 10 clubs culminates with a mouthwatering rematch.

Ipswich was dethroned in a monumental upset last year.

It has been a long and painstaking 12 months as the vanquished awaited their shot at vengeance.

Meanwhile, Laidley were simply stunning as they shocked pundits to steal the unexpected breakthrough triumph.

They will look to repeat those heroics at a neutral Boonah course on Sunday.

Moreton and District Golf Association vice-president Rod Daniels said the Ipswich outfit contained several former state players and would be hard to beat but he did not rule out the defending champions.

"It was good for the competition that the underdogs won it last year," he said.

"And if the underdog wins again this year it will be very good for the competition.

"It shows the smaller clubs which may not have some of the top players that they are capable of competing."

The Moreton and District Association has made concerted efforts to offer more quality tournaments within the region in order to give rising talents events to contest and keep them in the local system.

Emerging players already appear to be benefiting from the increased number of development opportunities with a 21-year-old Shaun Etherden set to lead the Sandy Gallop outfit against a tenacious Toogoolahaw in the division two decider.

"Shaun is a good young player," Daniels said.

Changes to the Pennants competition have also been successful.

Gatton accepted an invitation to play this year, offering sides another worthy opponent and greater variety.

Daniels said Gatton did not reach great heights in their first season but the side's presence had added variety and strengthened the competition overall.

The former open and challenge classes are now known as division one and two respectively.

In division one, nine players form each team with four off the stick and five applying their handicap.

There are five players in each second string line-up, with every member's handicap taken into account.

Division two tees off at 11.45am on Sunday with the firsts to follow.

Daniels said under the rules a neutral venue was required to host the final and Boonah was chosen because it was in the best condition of any course in the region.

"It doesn't rain in the south-east anymore," he joked.

"But luckily Boonah has got access to water out there.

"It is always very good and it is exceptional at the moment given the dry conditions.

"It is the best course around."