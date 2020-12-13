Laidley-Centrals rematch after weather spoils showdown

Laidley bowler Liam Dean prepares to deliver to Western Districts batsman Regan Hoger in Saturday’s final round Harding-Madsen Shield match in Toowoomba. Picture: Nev Madsen

Laidley bowler Liam Dean prepares to deliver to Western Districts batsman Regan Hoger in Saturday’s final round Harding-Madsen Shield match in Toowoomba. Picture: Nev Madsen

LAIDLEY and Centrals have another chance to collect some pre-Christmas silverware after a batting collapse and T20 washout.

The two leading Ipswich competition club sides will meet in a local Harding-Madsen Shield final next weekend at a time and venue to be confirmed.

That follows today's T20 Norm Baxter Cup grand final between the same teams being abandoned due to the weather.

Laidley claimed the title having a superior net run rate after both teams won four matches apiece in a tight season.

Next weekend's match will provide a final exciting duel before the Christmas break.

Laidley will also be keen to regroup after Saturday's rare poor performance in Toowoomba.

The Blue Dogs were thrashed by home side Western Districts in a final round match to decide this year's Harding-Madsen Shield victors.

Laidley captain Alex Welsh was the only player in his team to reach double figures, top scoring with 25.

Laidley never recovered from 6/38 to be bundled out for 60.

Wests made light work on the run chase, winning by seven wickets and with 187 balls to spare.

Laidley spearhead Liam Dean took all three wickets in his team's inevitable defeat.

It was Wests' fourth win from five years of Harding-Madsen Shield competition.

Laidley finished second for the third time, with this year's series played as a round robin, rather than pool, format.

The Laidley players wait for the next batsman to arrive after dismissing Wests cricketer Luke Neale in Saturday’s Harding-Madsen Shield match. That was all too late for Laidley, as Wests romped to another title. Picture: Nev Madsen

Centrals (8/175) defeated Northern Brothers Diggers by four runs at Mark Marsh Oval to secure third spot ahead of Diggers in the annual competition.

In other final round Harding-Madsen Shield results, Northsiders beat Thunder by seven wickets with 18 balls to spare at Tivoli.

Lee Watts top scored with 59 as Thunder made 9/191.

Northsiders' successful run chase was spearheaded by Nick Verrenkamp (64) and Stephen Humphreys (56).

Highfields Railways (6/204) beat Brothers (162) in Toowoomba and South East Redbacks were washed out against University.

Marburg Mt Crosby Thunder secured their first title in the Audrey Baxter Plate Second Grade T20 competition after the washout.

Strollers finished second.

STATE OF PLAY

Harding Madsen Shield (final round)

Western District Toowoomba v Laidley District at Heritage Oval

Laidley Innings

Jason Cubit c Nunn b McCarthy 5 (15)

Tom Sippel c Nunn b Hoger 5 (19)

Alex Welsh b Neale 25 (67)

Michael Sippel run out (Neale) 0 (0)

Matt Grassick b McCarthy 1 (13)

Shanley Neuendorf c Martin b Hallas 2 (21)

Josh Reisenleiter b Hallas 3 (6)

Jem Ryan c Brimblecombe b Neale 6 (21)

Jared Adamski b Neale 6 (21)

Liam Dean b Neale 0 (9)

Craig Crack not out 1 (4)

Extras (2lb 4w) 6

Total (32.4ov) 60

FoW: 8, 17, 17, 28, 35, 38, 50, 53, 55, 60

Bowling: Shaun McCarthy 10/2/17/2; Regan Hoger 5/1/10/1; Matthew Hallas 8/2/17/2; Cameron Brimblecombe 4/1/5/0; Luke Neale 5.3/3/9/4.

Wests Innings

Luke Neale c Cubit b Dean 9 (21)

Chris Gillam c Crack b Dean 27 (13)

Brian May b Dean 4 (24)

Regan Hoger not out 15 (15)

MatthewHallas 3 (10)

Extras (2w 1nb) 3

Total (13.5ov) 3/61

Bowling: Liam Dean 7/1/35/3; Jem Ryan 6/3/21/0; Michael Sippel 0.5/0/5/0.

Wests win by seven wickets with 187 balls to spare.

Wests win the Harding-Madsen Shield for the fourth time in five years.

Laidley finish second for the third time.

Central Districts v Northern Brothers Diggers at Limestone Park

Centrals Innings

Wayne Jones lbw Philip 46 (62)

Tim Weber c Reen b Anderson 11 (19)

Lachlan Vellacott c Hall b Glass 32 (44)

Caleb Risson c Nitschke b Glass 9 (34)

Harry Dobson c Philip b Glass 9 (13)

David Tyler b Philip 2 (6)

Braydon Osborne lbw Anderson 4 (20)

Mick Abbott not out 31 (30)

Alex Dell c Hall b Nitschke 1 (7)

Brendan Ashton not out 10 (18)

Total (42ov) 8/175

FoW: 34, 98, 104, 120, 113 125, 134, 144

Bowling: Sean Shaw 4/0/19/0; Jace Hudson 3/0/13/0; Blake Anderson 7/1/22/2; Sebastian Knoll 6/0/28/0; Connor Philip 9/0/34/2; Kris Glass 9/1/27/3; Derek Nitschke 4/0/28/1.

Diggers Innings

Louis Reen c Tyler b Vellacott 9 (45)

Blake Anderson b Vellacott 46 (54)

Kris Glass c Ashton b Vellacott 13 (23)

Chris Hall b Ashton 24 (30)

Cody Walker run out (Dell) 12 (28)

Derek Nitschke c Osborne b Jones 2 (7)

Brendan Walker st Tyler b Dell 14 (33)

Sean Shaw c Vellacott b Jones 0 (1)

Connor Philip c Weber b Vellacott 33 (22)

Jace Hudson not out 3 (4)

Sebastian Knoll not out 6 (6)

Extras (1b 7w 1nb) 9

Total (42ov) 9/171

FoW: 48, 69, 72, 97 104, 119, 119, 158, 163

Bowling: Alex Dell 8/1/31/1; Mick Abbott 8/1/35/0; Lachlan Vellacott 9/2/37/4; Campbell Moore 4/0/22/0; Wayne Jones 9/2/28/2; Brendan Ashton 4/0/16/1.

Centrals win by four runs to secure third spot ahead of Diggers.

Marburg Mt Crosby Thunder v Northsiders at Tivoli No. 1

Thunder Innings

Josh Wendt b Brits 47 (60)

Todd Anderson c Z. Fisher b Verrenkamp 22 (93)

Tobias Nugter c Brits b Humphreys 6 (7)

Lee Watts not out 59 (63)

Mitch Raine c Humphreys b Cumming 13 (10)

Aaron Nugter c Brits b Salton 15 (12)

Braydon Armstrong b Cumming 1 (5)

Lucas Sefont run out (Cumming) 2 (2)

Blayde Klass run out (Verrenkamp) 8 (13)

Patrick Schmidt (Flood/Wilton) 1 (4)

Connor Anderson not out 1 (1)

Extras (5b 2lb 9w) 16

Total (45ov) 9/191

FoW: 65, 83, 83, 117, 150, 152, 154, 177, 182

Bowling: Callum Wilton 10/0/56/0; Kevin Cumming 10/1/42/2; Zach Fisher 5/0/14/0

Dom Salton 10/2/21/1; Markus Brits 4/0/24/1; Stephen Humphreys 4/1/13/1; Nick Verrenkamp 2/0/14/1.

Northsiders Innings

Stephen Humphreys b Sefont 56 (53)

Caleb Doyle b Klass 7 (29)

Corey Flood not out 47 (111)

Nick Verrenkamp c Sefont b T. Nugter 64 (60)

Shane Krings not out 0 (0)

Extras (17w 1nb) 18

Total (42ov) 3/192

FoW: 37, 81, 177

Bowling: Blayde Klass 10/0/62/1; Patrick Schmidt 9/3/36/0; Connor Anderson 10/2/35/0; Lucas Sefont 10/1/49/1; Todd Anderson 2/0/8/0; Tobias Nugter 1/0/2/1.

Northsiders win by seven wickets with 18 balls to spare.

Highfields Railways v Brothers at Highfields

Highfields Innings

Ricky Sutton c Conway b R. Griffiths 19 (41)

Jacob Porter c Sharrad b Conway 65 (96)

Mitchell Kelly c Ryan b Mackay 56 (107)

Kurt Neilsen st Sarra b Conway 2 (3)

Nathan Carroll at Sarra b Conway 40 (22)

Ben Woolacott run out (Sarra/Mackay) 2 (2)

George Casey not out 1 (1)

Ben Anderson not out 0 (0)

Extras (9lb 10w) 19

Total (45ov) 5/204

FoW: 37, 133, 140, 191, 201, 203

Bowling: Paddy Towne 10/0/32/0; Lachlan Bilyj 8/0/44/0; Regan Griffiths 10/1/29/1; Craig Mackay 9/0/48/1; Mick Conway 8/0/42/3.

Brothers Innings

Regan Griffiths c ? b Casey 4 (12)

Josh Ryan c ? b Casey 19 (33)

Faraz Khan b Martin 2 (6)

Jacob Sarra b Woolacott 30 (62)

Lachlan Griffiths b Carroll 1 (17)

Joel Hall c ? b Woolacott 4 (12)

Craig Mackay c ? b Kelly 1 (7)

Lachlan Bilyj c ? b Woolacott 27 (43)

Paddy Towne c ? b Martin 46 (55)

Mark Sharrad c ? b Martin 5 (4)

Mick Conway not out 0 (0)

Extras (4lb 19w) 23

Total (41.4ov) 162

FoW: 12, 20, 40, 55, 68, 76, 94, 156, 162, 162

Bowling: Blake Martin 7.5/1/52/3; George Casey 8/2/34/2; Nathan Carroll 8/1/25/1; Angus Kelly 10/2/18/1; Ben Woolacott 8/1/29/3.

Highfields win by 42 runs

Souths 161 defeated Metropolitan Easts 98 (31.4) at Harristown

South East Redbacks drew with University at Raleigh Oval (washed out).

Cricket Ipswich

2nd Division: Thunder 193 (37.2) - Nick Raine 33, Fletcher Madden 30, Pete Whelan 35, Jap Singh 23, Callaghan 30, Kel Janke 11 defeated Redbacks 180 (38.2) - Ray Coleman 1/27 (8), Jap Singh 1/35 (8), Nathan Turner 4/39 (8), Nick Raine 1/16 (3.2), Tom Hall 2/30 (8).

Northsiders 9/141 (40) - Jordan Alegre 16, Chris Butt 29, Brent Croker 22, Jacob Maroske 18, Troy Noe 13*; Shane Lehmann 1/30 (8), Jared Adamski 1/23 (8), Corey Jackwitz 3/28 (8), Jonty Freiberg 1/16 (4), Brendan Breuer 1/11 (6) tied with Laidley 141 (38.2) -

Ross Mitchell 25 (27), Matt Caswell 13 (30), Laurence Pratt 32 (51), Mark Adamski 12 (13), Craig Jesberg 25* (39); Nick Drain 2/27 (8), Tom Weier 2/30 (6), Mitch Harsant 2/28 (8), Troy Noe 7.2/1/18/4.

Centrals drew with Brothers (washed out).

3rd Division

Round 12: Strollers Blue 6/134 (20) - Al Phoenix 16 (15), Michael Webster 10 (5), Steve Hart 41* (45), Josh Sandnes 22 (21), Anthony Kramer 14 (9), Simon Thorp 11* (4); Dominick Morgan 2/17 (4), Andrew Bremner 1/21 (4), Ishan Pal 1/16 (2), Carl Sefont 2/35 (4) defeated Thunder Storm 120 (19.4) - Ben Donnelly 25 (25), Ishan Pal 23 (13), Sam Perrett 38 (25), Dominick Morgan 10 (17); Josh Sandnes 4/2/5/5, Anthony 2/19(4), Simon Thorp 2/33 (3.4), Al Phoenix 1/10 (2).

Laidley 0/116 - Joey Plater 62*, Noah Plater 44* defeated Northsiders 5/115 - Jett Emmerson 3/17, Scott McGrath 2/15.

Round 13: Northsiders 4/110 (15.1) - Jack Hillier 14 (12), Cam Beutel 53* (36), Trent Day 27 (21); Dominick Morgan 1/14 (4), Andrew Bremner 1/16 (3), Carl Sefont 2/32 (4)

defeated Thunder Storm 6/106 (20) - Ben Donnelly 25 (22), Matthew Callaghan 11 (17), Dominick Morgan 16 (28), James Bent 27 (37); Trent Day 1/20 (4), Jason Brennan 1/11 (2), Dave Frampton 1/21 (4), Jack Hillier 3/21 (4).

Strollers Blue 163 - Simon Thorp 45, Rhyan Phoenix 48* defeated Laidley 6/90 - Josh Sandnes two wickets.