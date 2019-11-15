Laidley brothers advance for QAS opportunity

Ipswich Hornets spinner Jack Wood has been called into the Queensland Academy of Sport team.

IN-FORM Ipswich Logan Hornets brothers Jack and Harry Wood will continue their menacing partnership together when they team up for the Queensland Academy of Sport next week.

Dependable spinner Jack is a former Queensland Youth representative who will make his QAS debut in the 2nd XI competition match against South Australia in Adelaide starting on Monday.

He will join younger brother Harry, a classy allrounder who has already gained some higher level QAS experience.

The Laidley-bred brothers will move to the next level on the back on some recent impressive performances for the Hornets in the Queensland Premier Grade competition.

The Second XI competition match is from Monday to Thursday at Karen Rolton Oval in South Australia.

The Hornets resume their away Queensland Premier Grade match on Saturday having reached 2/83 chasing Sandgate-Redcliffe’s 271.

Game day

Qld Premier Grade: Saturday – Ipswich Logan Hornets v Sandgate-Recliffe at Deagon.

2nd Grade at Baxter Oval: Ipswich Logan 4/59 chasing Sandgate Redcliffe 167.

IWMCA: Saturday – 1st Division: Brothers v Central Districts at Walker Oval; Laidley District v South East Redbacks at Bichel Oval; Northsiders bye.

2nd Division: Fassifern v Centrals at Boonah; Thunder v Northsiders at Tivoli No.1; Brothers v Redbacks at Marsden No.2; Laidley bye.

3rd Division: Thunder Storm v Thunder Ducks at Tivoli No.2; Laidley v Redbacks Raiders at Mulgowie; Redbacks Walesendia v Springfield at Redbank Plains Reserve; Centrals v Bundamba Strollers at Limestone Park; Northsiders vs Fassifern Brothers at Sternberg Oval.

Sunday: Women’s 2nd Grade – Jodie Fields Shield Round 6: Ipswich Logan v University at St Lucia.

Lord’s Taverners Round 10: Ipswich Logan v Sandgate Redcliffe at Baxter Oval.

Harding Madsen Shield semi-finals Sunday: Laidley District (first Pool A) v Central Districts (2nd Pool B) at Bichel Oval; Metropolitan Easts (1st Pool B) v Western Districts (2nd Pool A) at Toowoomba.

Final on Sunday, November 24.