Laidley bats target consistency against unseen opponents

KEY MAN: Laidley batsman Michael Sippel will again have a crucial role to play.

KEY MAN: Laidley batsman Michael Sippel will again have a crucial role to play. David Nielsen

CRICKET: Laidley will encounter the unknown in today's battle with Highfields up the range.

Having not met the Toowoomba unit for several seasons, very little is known about what they may be up against.

Laidley managed to register a reasonable score of 8/224 last week.

However, the innings was held up by Michael Sippel's 95 not out.

Captain Alex Welsh will be hoping some of the other members of the talent-rich top order can find some form and put a sizeable target on the board.

"We showed a lot of fight with the bat last week,” he said.

"Michael Sippel was exceptional and there were glimpses from the middle.

"Up the top it was probably not our best effort.

"We lost early wickets. We like to keep wickets in-hand when we play one-day cricket.

"But to end up with 230 after it looked like we might only make 180 at one stage was fantastic.”

The bowlers were sensational last week in defending an achievable total.

On debut, 15-year-old off spinner Noah Emerson starred as he deceived his way to 5 for 35 off from 10 overs.

He bowled with great flight and guile to bamboozle batsman after batsman.

Though Welsh has more options at his disposal this week, he will again throw the ball to the youngster and give him the chance to work his magic.

"If he bowls like that again, there is no reason we can't get another win,” he said.

Welsh said Laidley bowed out in the semi-finals of the Harding Madsen Shield last season and would love to go one better this year.

He said playing different people extracted the best from players and the inter-city competition had come along at the right time.

"We had to something,” he said.

"It has definitely been for the best.”

"In an ideal world we would have more teams but unfortunately that is not the case.

"Moving forward, maybe we join with Toowoomba for the whole year.”