Carinity Karinya Place resident Shirley Sing with vegetables harvested from the aged care community's garden. Photo: Supplied.
Community

Laidley aged care in running for major community award

Ali Kuchel
29th Oct 2020 1:00 PM
GARDENERS spanning into their hundreds will be on the edge of their wheelchairs tomorrow, eagerly waiting to see if their special gardening project wins a major award.

A unique gardening initiative at Laidley’s Carinity Karinya Place aged care is one of three finalists in the Community Engagement section of the Future of Ageing Awards.

The age care facility’s gardening project brings residents and students from Laidley State High School together to harvest and grow fresh fruit and vegetables.

Carinity Karinya Place resident Colin Hughes enjoys gardening at the aged care community in Laidley. Photo: Supplied
The organic produce is then donated to local community groups and churches to distribute to families in need within the Laidley district.

Residential manager Tuttu Mathew said growing organic vegetables enabled residents to assist in educating students about gardening and nutritional benefits of vegetables.

“Through the gardening project, residents and students built social relationships, which have grown and flourished,” Tuttu said.

Laidley State High School student Luke Brady and Carinity Karinya Place resident Elsie Pomerenke tend to a plant. Photo: Supplied
“The residents feel valued and respected as they have been able to contribute to their community and share their knowledge and experience.”

Residents as old as 103, and less-mobile residents in wheelchairs have participated in the project.

The winners of the Future of Ageing Awards will be announced tomorrow.

The award is run by Inside Ageing magazine.

Gatton Star

