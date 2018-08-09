Menu
Apprenticeships Queensland general manager Paul Hillberg.
Careers

Lady tradies an untapped market, industry boss says

Helen Spelitis
by
9th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
OLD fashioned thinking may be keeping employers from hiring women, Apprenticeships Queensland General Manager Paul Hillberg says.

Apprenticeships Queensland is an organisation based in Ipswich that partners with clients to help match job seekers with employers and provide training opportunities.

The organisation regularly visits schools and encourages all students, including women, to take up a trade.

Mr Hillberg said there was some resistance among employers when it came to hiring women - an untapped market.

"There are few ideas that seem to come up continually," Mr Hillberg said.

"Those ideas are around strength, conduct on the job site and a need to change if women were around.

"Most of those ideas are unfounded. There are strict rules around heavy lifting, for example, and the younger generation of males doesn't appreciate swearing or some of the old-fashioned conduct on job sites either.

"There's a perception that men working on job sites would have to change if women were around but the truth is it's changing anyway, whether women are there or not."

For Mr Hillberg, women are an untapped labour market, employers should be actively seeking out.

"We have had female carpenters who are some of the best workers we've ever had," Mr Hillberg said.

"Maybe that's because, on a subconscious level, they are fighting to show they are worthy.

"We've found women pay more attention to detail and their work ethic is really impressive.

"I just don't understand the outdated thinking some employers have.

"We hear a lot of people saying it's hard to get good quality young people but it's not if you take people based on merit, then you will find there's a generous and enthusiastic supply of workers trade businesses haven't tapped into."

Mr Hillberg said the construction industry needed more advocates, such as major building companies, to encourage women to enter trades by showcasing their success stories.

gender pay gap trades industry tradeswomen tradies
Ipswich Queensland Times

