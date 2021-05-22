Lady Gaga’s pregnancy rape horror

Pop star Lady Gaga has revealed she fell pregnant after being raped by a music producer, as she broke down in Prince Harry’s new documentary.

Pop star Lady Gaga has revealed she fell pregnant after being raped by a music producer, as she broke down in Prince Harry’s new documentary.

Warning: Distressing content.

Lady Gaga has revealed she fell pregnant after being raped by a music producer.

The 35-year-old US singer, who in 2014 disclosed she was raped by someone in the industry, opened up further about the horrifying story on Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's new AppleTV+ mental health documentary, The Me You Can't See.

The multi-award winning artist said the incident happened early in her career.

"I was 19 years old, and I was working in the business, and a producer said to me, 'Take your clothes off'," Gaga said.

Lady Gaga told her story in The Me You Can’t See. Picture: AppleTV+

"I said no. And I left, and they told me they were going to burn all of my music. And they didn't stop. They didn't stop asking me, and I just froze and I … I don't even remember.

Gaga described how she had a "total psychotic break" years after it happened, around the time she was promoting her Oscar-nominated 2018 movie, A Star is Born.

"First I felt full-on pain, then I felt numb, and then I was sick for weeks after. I realised that it was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner (by) my parent's house, because I was vomiting and sick," she said.

"Because I had been abused, and I was locked away in a studio for months."

The singer, songwriter hasn't disclosed who the producer was because she doesn't "ever want to face that person again".

Gaga said she kept it to herself for seven years after it happened because she felt "some sort of religious guilt".

"I didn't know how to even think about it, I didn't know how to accept it, I didn't know how to not blame myself or think it was my fault. It was something that really changed my life. It changed who I was completely," she said.

"It changed my body, it changed thoughts."After it happened, I'm like 'But what did I do in my life to bring this upon myself?' There was some sort of maybe religious guilt attached to it that I had somehow inspired the violence.

"Because of the way that I dress, and the way that I'm provocative as a person, I thought that I had brought it on myself in some way. That it was my fault."

The Bad Romance singer then went into brutally honest detail about her mental space when she "feels bad".

"Even if I have six brilliant months, all it takes is getting triggered once to feel bad," she said. "And when I say I feel bad, I mean I want to cut. Think about dying. Wondering if I'm ever going to do it. I learned all the ways to pull myself out of it.

"What's so interesting is the line I walk, feeling like I wanna cut myself and feeling like I don't, are actually real close together.

"Everybody thinks it's gotta be a straight line, that it's like every other virus, that you get sick and then you get cured. It's not like that. It's just not like that. And actually, I think that traps people."

Lady Gaga talked about her mental health struggle in Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s new documentary series. Picture: Supplied

Gaga added she felt "shame" over her depression struggles because of her wealth and privilege.

"How do I explain to people that I have privilege, I've got money, I've got power, and I'm miserable?," she said.

"How do you do that? I'm not here to tell my story to you because I want anybody to cry for me. I'm good. But open your heart up for somebody else.

"Because I'm telling you, I've been through it and people need help. So, that's part of my healing, being able to talk to you."

