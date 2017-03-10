Ladies, this industry wants to teach you the trade

WOMEN are being actively recruited for the glaziers' industry.

Three years ago women represented just 1% of glaziers but now that's up to 4%.

Australian Glass and Glazing Association, National Training manager Patrick Gavaghan said his organisation was actively seeking out more women to join the trade.

Historically, glaziers have all been men given dealing with the large, heavy panes of glass was considered 'men's work'.

Mr Gavaghan said technology had revolutionised the industry, eliminating many of the barriers stopping women taking up the job.

"The message we want to get across to women is this is a great trade to get into," Mr Gavaghan said.

"As an industry we've worked out safe ways to work with glass so there is no more heavy lifting, for example.

"So whether you are a 5 foot female or ten foot man - it makes no difference."

Interested? More at careersinglass.com.au.