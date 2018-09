VICKI Doig enjoyed the support of more than 60 people for a Cancer Council Queensland fundraiser this week.

It's a cause close to Ms Doig's heart, as she lost her sister to lymphoma 32 years ago.

She's been a passionate supporter of the Cancer Council ever since, regularly selling daffodils through her work at Ipswich Kindergarten, before starting her annual morning tea event at Casa Mia Restaurant last year.

This year's event was held on Thursday, with proceeds contributing to vital research.