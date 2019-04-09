Ladies aim to make the lunchbox an escape from cancer battle

SUPPORT: Donna Pottinger prepares lunches for families affected by cancer and health problems through the Lisa's Lunches movement.

SUPPORT: Donna Pottinger prepares lunches for families affected by cancer and health problems through the Lisa's Lunches movement. Cordell Richardson

THE normality of life is quickly shattered when cancer strikes at a family's heart.

To make things a little easier, a team of dedicated volunteers is busy packing back-to-school lunches for children in families affected by the scourge.

Donna Pottinger, Jacqui Martin and Cheryl Ryder are leading the grassroots Lisa's Lunches movement.

It's inspired by Lisa Heuston, an Ipswich mum who fought cancer to her death in 2017, leaving behind a family.

The women, with volunteer help, collect and pack of lunches for children of parents or siblings with health problems.

"There are always people who have an illness and a need,” Ms Pottinger said.

"These families don't have much money and it's about allowing kids to have a normal day and lunch at school.”

Help from the community is needed to make Lisa's Lunches a regular drive.

"People should be able to dig in a little deeper and pick up a few extra non-perishable snacks when they're doing their groceries,” Ms Pottinger said.

"We as a community can help.”

Ms Pottinger needs more collection points, volunteers and donations.

For more information or to help, visit the Loving on Lisa Facebook page or phone Ms Pottinger on 0431322721.

Lisa's inspiration was evident when she revealed devastating news in 2017.

"There's no easy way to say it,” she wrote. "I am in palliative care at the Ipswich General Hospital... the docs say I have days left.

"One day we will all meet again.”