Punters back the Roosters to defy history

The Sydney Roosters celebrate with the Provan-Summons Trophy after defeating the Melbourne Storm in the 2018 NRL Grand Final at ANZ Stadium. Picture. Phil Hillyard

Less than a week out from the opening match of the 2019 NRL season, Ladbrokes punters are betting against recent history.

Not since the Brisbane Broncos in 1997 and 1998 (Super League/NRL) has a team won back-to-back premierships, but the weight of money has the Roosters returning to the top of the mountain.

A $4.25 favourite, the Roosters are holding more money than the other 15 clubs combined yet, remarkably, they are not the worst result.

With a generous $13 being offered about the Dragons, the figures show they will create the bigger crater in the Ladbrokes book.

In the battle for the best backed in Queensland, a Cowboys team minus Johnathan Thurston holds a narrow edge over archrival Brisbane, while the Titans are friendless in premiership betting.

It's the Broncos who Ladbrokes fancy though.

James Tedesco celebrates with fans after winning last year’s premiership. Picture: Brett Costello

They are a $7 second favourite while the Cowboys sit alongside the Dragons on the fifth line of betting at that $13 quote.

Gold Coast is the equal longest price in the market at $41, alongside the Bulldogs and Manly.

The Dogs have been savaged in the most losses market.

They account for around 65 per cent of all bets in that market heading into the season and are a clear $3 favourite to have a 2019 to forget.

The only other teams attracting noteworthy interest are Parramatta ($6) and Canberra ($11).

Bryce Cotton of the Wildcats handles the ball under defensive pressure against Melbourne United. Picture: Kelly Defina/Getty Images

NBL GRAND FINAL

HOW much does home court advantage mean in the NBL grand final?

Last year, all five games between Melbourne and Adelaide were won by the team playing on their home pine.

In the past 10 NBL grand final series, the highest ranked team (with more games at home) has won the silverware on nine occasions.

Since the start of 2009, home teams have won 29 of the 32 NBL grand final matches.

So the answer to the question is, a lot. A hell of a lot.

The 2019 NBL grand final gets underway tonight with Perth hosting reigning champion Melbourne at RAC Arena.

The eight-time champion Wildcats are in their 14th grand final and will enjoy the home court advantage throughout the best-of-five series.

In the opening match tonight, the Wildcats are $1.65 with United $2.25 and a line of just 2.5 points, but the title market is more even.

Perth are $1.80 to continue the overcrowding in its trophy cabinet, while Melbourne United are $2 to claim back-to-back championships.

In terms of Grand Final MVP, the respective star imports lead the way with the Wildcats' Bryce Cotton ($2.10) just clear of Melbourne's Casper Ware at $2.25.

United skipper and sharpshooter Chris Goulding looks the value in this market.

Goulding showed last year he was a money man in the games that matter when he steered his team to the championship en route to the MVP award for himself.

The $6 on offer for Goulding cannot be ignored and he is a great bet to lead Melbourne to another trophy.

Samu Kerevi of the Reds and Michael Hooper of the Waratahs. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

SUPER RUGBY

THE rugby union rivalry between Queensland and NSW goes back almost 140 years.

But there has not been much for Reds to celebrate in recent seasons.

The Waratahs have won the past nine matches played between the two sides, with Queensland not tasting any success against the old enemy since 2013.

NSW will go into this weekend's clash as clear $1.44 favourites and $2.80 is available for the Reds to finally end the gut-wrenching losing streak.

It is not the only Australian derby this weekend as the Rebels and Brumbies do battle for the second time this season - and we are only in Round 4.

The Rebels will start this clash as favourites following their win over the Highlanders last weekend and they have won four of their past five games as home favourites for a clear profit.

The Brumbies have won only two of their past seven games on the road and they have won only one of the past five games played between the two sides.

It’s tough to seperate Tarek Elrich’s Wanderers and Adam Taggart’s Roar this weekend. Picture: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

A-LEAGUE

THERE are only two games in the A-League this weekend but there is still plenty of interest in both from a betting perspective.

The Ladbrokes market cannot separate Brisbane and Western Sydney, with teams both at $2.50.

Both games played between the two sides this season have finished 2-2 and six of their past 10 matches have finished as stalemates at the end of regular time.

The $3.60 available for another draw might be one of the best betting plays of the weekend.

The Wellington Phoenix have run into a wall in recent weeks, but they will still go into this clash with the Central Coast Mariners as the clear fancies.

Wellington have not won a game since Australia Day and they have won only two of their past 12 matches, but it is always tough to trust the Central Coast Mariners.

In saying that, there should be plenty of goals in this one and the $1.60 for Over 2.5 Goals does look like a safe bet.

The Adelaide Crows are the new AFLW favourites after destroying the Kangaroos. Picture: AAP Image/Daniel Pockett

AFLW

WE have new favourites in AFLW Premiership betting.

The previously unbeatable North Melbourne suffered a shock heavy loss to Adelaide last Sunday and the Crows have moved from $5 into $2.75 to claim a second AFLW crown.

North Melbourne are out to $3, and they are now $3.50 to finish on top of Conference A, while the Crows are into $1.60.

Fremantle have flown under the radar throughout the AFLW season, but they sit alongside Adelaide and North Melbourne on four wins.

They are now into $4.75 to claim a maiden flag and their final game of the regular season against North Melbourne shapes as a critical clash.

It is a battle between Geelong ($1.75) and Brisbane ($2.88) to finish on top of Conference B, but both the Cats ($11) and the Lions ($13) have been virtually unwanted in Premiership betting.