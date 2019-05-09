Ipswich SHS shock Wavell in Langer Cup opener

Ipswich SHS scored an upset win over Wavell SHS in the Langer Cup.

Ice cool Lachlan Williamson kicked a penalty goal after the full time siren to deliver Ipswich State High School a shock 16-14 round one win over Wavell State High School in the Langer Cup schoolboys rugby league at Wavell.

Williamson slotted the goal from out wide to send Ipswich SHS players and supporters into a frenzy.

Ipswich SHS match winner Lachlan Williamson, centre, ponders his late goal while listening to his coach after the Langer Cup match.

"He is a cool customer, a very cool customer,'' coach Ipswich SHS coach Joshua Bretherton.

"He has come through our system for years and he has kicked a couple like that before when he was a little fellow.''

He said it was a historic win by Ipswich SHS.

"We have never beaten them here, so coming here and winning was really, really big for us,'' Bretherton said.

Wavell coach Jim Francis said handling errors, which plagued both sides in the second half, let his team down.

Wavell SHS listen to a halftime address by coach Jim Francis during the Langer Cup.

"There were a lot of positive from our boys, but with every game of footie comes some more learning,'' Francis said.

"I think the biggest thing for us is to take away some real learning experiences, particularly in and around handling errors and areas where we could have finished a bit better.

"Our contact and intent to defend was really good, it was just some costly handling errors at times.''

Both teams just could not get rolling in the second half after an excellent first 30 minutes in daylight.

Ipswich SHS celebrate a try to winger Montell Newman in the Langer Cup.

"Obviously it was a little untidy, but it was untidy because the opposition was very physical and put us under serious pressure,'' Bretherton said in praise of Wavell.

Wavell absolutely smashed their rivals on occasions, with JJ Clarkson and Caleb Esera leading the way and Ipswich SHS pair Ezekiel Figota and Eremiah Babia returning serve.

It was not a match for halves to shine due to the errors, but the Wavell SHS five-eight Logan Pouhotau provided a sparkle of individual brilliance to score after thrusting three times off his left foot in the first half.

Ipswich levelled the scores in the 51st minute at 14-all, setting the scene for a grandstand finish.

In other round one matches, Palm Beach Currumbin 30 def Marsden 14 and Keebra Park 32 def St Marys 12.