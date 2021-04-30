Labrador thief had asked owner to sell

Daniel Myers pleaded guilty to stealing a former neighbour's pet labrador after it escaped its yard.

WHEN a neighbour’s friendly chocolate brown labrador wandered into the yard, Daniel Myers decided he would claim it as his own.

By coincidence, Myers was moving out of his rented house that day, and he took the dog with him.

Several days later the worried owner was shown photographs posted on a social media site of her missing dog, and she contacted police.

The missing labrador was found at Myer’s new house, an Ipswich court heard this week.

Going before Ipswich Magistrates Court for sentence Daniel John Myers, 32, of Raceview, pleaded guilty to stealing the labrador at Redbank Plains between January 8 and January 21.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bridie O’Shea said the owner realised her dog was missing on January 9 and on January 20 a friend showed the woman images that were posted on social media.

“She recognised her dog and the people as being her former neighbours,” Snr Const. O’Shea said.

“She said Myers had asked multiple times for her to sell her dog and she refused.

“The dog was located at his house in Raceview.

“He said the dog had escaped from his neighbour’s house several times and that he asked her to sell but she refused.”

Snr Const. O’Shea said Myers at first told officers that the dog had again escaped and that he offered the owner $100, which she accepted.

The court heard Myers had no receipt and there had been no transaction.

Myers also said he took the dog to the vet and was aware it did not have a microchip inserted.

Snr Const. O’Shea said Myers told police: “Can you explain to me how you can steal a dog that was lost. It’s a found dog.”

Defence lawyer Kristy Louden said Myers was a truck driver and part-time Uber driver and sought for no conviction to be recorded.

Ms Louden said he had no real reason to steal the dog except that it had escaped several times before.

“And on this occasion Mr Myers decided to keep the dog,” she said.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said the circumstances were unusual but pets were very important to their owners and losing them could have a profound effect.

“It is stealing by finding, but in the circumstances you well and truly knew the owner,” Mr Kinsella said.

“You knew the dog was owned and previously had discussions about buying the dog off her.

“It is a low act to take a pet away irrespective of your view of its care by the owner.”

Myers was fined $1200. No conviction was recorded.