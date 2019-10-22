Menu
Labourer caught red-handed stealing from Aurizon

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
22nd Oct 2019 10:04 AM | Updated: 11:06 AM
A LABOURER was caught red handed shovelling ballast stones into the back of his car.

Dale Andrew Stuchbery, 52, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to stealing the stones from Aurizon.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said at 12.20pm, police were patrolling the Bruce Highway at the intersection of Roope Rd, Midgee, when their attention was drawn to Stuchbery's vehicle which was parked next to a large pile of ballast stones.

Mr Fox said police observed Stuchbery shovelling the ballast stones into the tray on the back of his car. There was about one and a half wheelbarrow load of the stones already in the tray.

He told police he was taking them to put at his front door.

He was fined $300 with no criminal convictions recorded.

