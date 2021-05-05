Labour of love behind new medical clinic

Dr Sudeep Dhital and Dr Amrita Dhital recently opened the Wellness Medical and Skin Cancer Clinic in Springfield Central.

IN the past, Dr Sudeep Dhital always struggled to answer where he wanted to be in five years’ time.

But having set up a medical practice alongside his wife and fellow GP Amrita in the heart of Springfield’s growing Health City, he now knows where his future lies.

The married couple of 15 years recently welcomed the first patients to their Wellness Medical and Skin Cancer Clinic.

Dr Amrita Dhital and Dr Sudeep Dhital recently opened the Wellness Medical and Skin Cancer Clinic in Springfield Central.

They hope to bring their own personal touch to the burgeoning community with Springfield’s population set to explode in the coming years.

The pair has been working in the area for the past two years, having moved to Springfield Lakes with their two children to be closer to family.

They both worked in the Springfield Superclinic before it closed in March with Sudeep also based out of practices in Forest Lake and Browns Plains.

The Dhitals worked together in an emergency department at Hervey Bay before moving to work in clinics in regional New South Wales.

Sudeep was working in Cowra, while Amrita was more than an hour away in Orange and they lived in a small town halfway between.

It was while working in country NSW that the pair both felt the impact of their work on the community.

“I was seeing grandparents, parents and the kids,” Sudeep said.

“This is something that we’re missing from regional Australia is having the same GP in place to give you continuity of care.

“That link was missing.

“(While working in regional New South Wales) if I sent a patient for their skin cancer just from Cowra to Orange it took two months to see a doctor. I thought that wasn’t good enough so I started the training myself.”



They have now fulfilled a dream to own and operate their own clinic.



It took six months of hard work to get set up and they found a space on the ground floor of the Greater Springfield Specialist Suites, which is already home to a number of specialists and just across the road from the Mater Private Hospital.

They intend to bring on more GPs as demand increases and will be home to rotating allied health specialists.

Both have a focus on skin cancer.

“Springfield is unique and different which impressed us,” Sudeep said.

“The future vision is to be a world class health hub so that impressed us a lot.

“I was always asked ‘where do you see yourself in five years’. I never knew the answer. I was only worried about the now.

“Now when I see it here I think this is what they meant.”

Amrita said opening the clinic last week after months of work was a “great pressure” off her shoulders and she was very pleased to get back into the very busy routine she was used to.

“It’s a growing community … we will be growing with it,” she said.

“We have a lot of family and friends around here and that’s a great support.

“We are already speaking to psychologists, dietitians, physiotherapists, hypnotherapists. We’ve got a couple of rooms here they’ll be using.

“Having a general practice here and then we’ve got specialists upstairs and we’ll have allied health professionals here with us and Mater right across the street.

“It’s a great one stop shop.”



Amrita said it was very important to the couple to build strong relationships with their patients and the wider community.

“You want that special kind of rapport with the patient,” she said.

“We love that and patients love that too.

“When you go out to the waiting room and you know Mr So and So is coming, you know where that person would be sitting in the waiting room.



“So many people ask is it good to be working together as a husband and wife?

“We found it’s really good in terms of great support being just next door.

“It’s good for balancing your work and family.”



Wellness Medical and Skin Cancer Clinic is located at Suite 103/2 Wellness Way, Springfield Central.



