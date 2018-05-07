Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

LABOUR DAY: What’s open in Ipswich, Springfield today

Emma Clarke
by
7th May 2018 7:39 AM

MOST of the city will shut up shop today for the Labour Day public holiday but some business will stay open for the essentials.

All Woolworths grocery stores will be closed, but Woolworths Caltex service stations will remain open as usual.

All Coles stores will be closed, but Coles Express service stations will be open as usual.

The majority of IGA stores and other small grocers will be open at normal trading hours or close to normal hours.

 

Cafes and restaurants

Fourthchild Café and Restaurant is open from 7.30am to 3pm.

Rafter and Rose is closed.

Thirty Seven Café at Bundamba is open from 7am to 2pm.

Strictly Coffee is closed.

Dovetails Restaurant is closed.

Arcadia Restaurant is closed.

Zaraffas Coffee stores are open from 6am to 6pm.

 

Shopping centres

Riverlink Shopping Centre is closed.

Booval Fair is closed.

Orion Springfield Central is closed.

Redbank Plaza is closed.

 

Supermarkets

All Coles and Woolworths Supermarkets in Queensland are closed today.

IGA West Ipswich is open until 10pm.

 

Services

Post offices and banks are closed today.

Riverlink Medical and Dental Centre is open from 7am to 10pm.

Related Items

ipswich business labour day public holiday trading whats open
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Man on the run following business armed robbery

    Man on the run following business armed robbery

    Crime Police say the man told the attendant he was armed with a knife and demanded money

    Jobs predicted, date set in hotel's aged-care transformation

    premium_icon Jobs predicted, date set in hotel's aged-care transformation

    News Oracle Care has revealed its timeline to take control of the Metro.

    Plans lodged to start 30-year Jeebrobilly landfill rehab

    premium_icon Plans lodged to start 30-year Jeebrobilly landfill rehab

    Council News The council is assessing the application for Lantrak to dump waste

    Why this group of men love a chin wag

    premium_icon Why this group of men love a chin wag

    News Half a century ago they began learning their trade in motoring

    • 7th May 2018 9:00 AM

    Local Partners