LABOUR DAY: What’s open in Ipswich, Springfield today

MOST of the city will shut up shop today for the Labour Day public holiday but some business will stay open for the essentials.

All Woolworths grocery stores will be closed, but Woolworths Caltex service stations will remain open as usual.

All Coles stores will be closed, but Coles Express service stations will be open as usual.

The majority of IGA stores and other small grocers will be open at normal trading hours or close to normal hours.

Cafes and restaurants

Fourthchild Café and Restaurant is open from 7.30am to 3pm.

Rafter and Rose is closed.

Thirty Seven Café at Bundamba is open from 7am to 2pm.

Strictly Coffee is closed.

Dovetails Restaurant is closed.

Arcadia Restaurant is closed.

Zaraffas Coffee stores are open from 6am to 6pm.

Shopping centres

Riverlink Shopping Centre is closed.

Booval Fair is closed.

Orion Springfield Central is closed.

Redbank Plaza is closed.

Supermarkets

All Coles and Woolworths Supermarkets in Queensland are closed today.

IGA West Ipswich is open until 10pm.

Services

Post offices and banks are closed today.

Riverlink Medical and Dental Centre is open from 7am to 10pm.