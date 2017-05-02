27°
Labour Day races a big winner as record crowd attends

Joel Gould
| 2nd May 2017 5:00 AM
Hudson and Melinda Brookes sum up the happy spirit at the family race day.
Hudson and Melinda Brookes sum up the happy spirit at the family race day.

IPSWICH families have voted with their feet.

And they all agree that the Labour Day free family fun day races at the Ipswich Turf Club is a must-attend event on their calender.

Organised by the CFMEU mining and energy division, yesterday's event attended by more than 4000 people on a stunning autumn day was a massive hit.

The QT watched families enjoying the day, no more than the Zielke family of Ryan and Julia Zielke and son Fletcher and daughter Amelia.

Fletcher, Julia and Amelia Zielke had a great time at the Labour Day races at Ipswich Turf Club.
Fletcher, Julia and Amelia Zielke had a great time at the Labour Day races at Ipswich Turf Club.

"They are absolutely loving it,” Ms Zielke said, after both her children careered down a giant free slide.

"It is a free day, a public holiday with beautiful weather and it is great to get out and do something as a family with all the kids.

"The kids are loving it.

"The parks in Ipswich are awesome, but days like this just add something extra for all the kids.”

Fletcher then piped up and said: "It's awesome.”

The QT asked what he loved most about the slide.

"It goes wiggle, wiggle,” he said.

LEADERS: CFMEU mining and energy division general secretary Andrew Vickers and Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller at the Labour Day Races at Bundamba Racetrack.
LEADERS: CFMEU mining and energy division general secretary Andrew Vickers and Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller at the Labour Day Races at Bundamba Racetrack.

Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller, a member of the CFMEU mining and energy division, said she was delighted there was great weather and a multitude of people on hand on a day that was dear to her heart.

"This is about Labour Day and celebrating the eight-hour day,” she said.

"Ipswich, being a working class city, tends to come out on a day like this because it is relaxed, it is wonderful and families can bring their kids along to a free day.

"This has been going for 11 years and Andrew Vickers and I started it off because the Brisbane tracks decided to give up Labour Day.

"But we decided to grab it and bring it to Ipswich and make it a really good day.

"This is now the second biggest race day in Ipswich and we love the fact that the kids are here and we have everything for them - from free face-painting to jumping castles and a slide.”

This giant slide was a massive source of fun for the children at the CFMEU race day.
This giant slide was a massive source of fun for the children at the CFMEU race day.

Ipswich Turf Club general manager Brett Kitching was stoked by the roll-up.

"We had 2000 here before the first race and we have never had that many before,” he said.

"We had 4500 people here and we are bringing various parts of the community together to create an event.

"You've got other public holiday race days where attendances are poor, but with this one we have gone 11 years and the numbers continue to rise and it is fabulous.

"The relationship between the CFMEU mining and energy division and the turf club is very apt.

"It is very appropriate considering we have been racing here for 120 years and over most of those years there was mining underneath with five layers of mine shafts on the southern corner under the track.”

Ipswich Turf Club manager Brett Kitching hailed a record crowd at the Labour Day races.
Ipswich Turf Club manager Brett Kitching hailed a record crowd at the Labour Day races.

The winning trainer of the Magic Millions was on show, and celebrating after a win in race two.

"The trainer of the winner Witches Wit is Toby Edmonds and he just won the Magic Millions for two-year-olds with Houtzen,” Mr Kitching said, as he explained why race goers were also well catered for.

"The winning jockey Jeff Lloyd is a former South African and he is over here and winning the Brisbane premiership by a long way and has broken the record as the quickest to reach 100 wins in Brisbane this season.

"From a racing point of view to have the Caulfield Cup winner of last year, Opie Bosson, come from New Zealand to ride one horse (Shocking Luck) is enormous from a horse racing point of view.”

Grace, Glen, Lynzie, and Chelsea Brown at the turf club
Grace, Glen, Lynzie, and Chelsea Brown at the turf club
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  bundamba mp cfmeu ipswich ipswich turf club jo-ann miller labour day races

