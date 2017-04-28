Labour Day race meeting loved by families

THE LABOUR Day family fun day race meeting at Ipswich Turf Club has become a huge hit with families, while also being laden with special meeting for the city's workers who treasure their hard won rights.

In its 11th year in Ipswich, the race day on Monday, May 1 is sponsored by the CFMEU mining and energy division.

The union's national secretary Andrew Vickers said the Labour Day family fun day race meeting had become an institution in Ipswich with free entry, free face painting, free fairy floss and free rides drawing the crowds.

Initially a gamut of unions sponsored the day but after the former LNP Government moved Labour Day to October most of the unions pulled out.

"But my union and (Bundamba MP) Jo-Ann Miller said 'bugger it, it is so popular and has become the second biggest race day in Ipswich that we aren't going to lose it',” Mr Vickers said.

"So the CFMEU decided to make it our day - the national office I am responsible for and the Queensland district.

"We were cranky about being let down by the other unions, all except the meatworkers union which continued to be a sponsor.

"We sponsor all of the races bar one which the meatworkers, the AMIEU, sponsor.

"The day has very much a family focus.”

With the Labour Day holiday now back in May the race meeting continues to go from strength to strength.

Last year 4000 people, the largest crowd ever, attended. This year Ipswich Turf Club general manager Brett Kitching told the QT that 124 horses had been nominated to contest a nine-race program with over $200,000 prize money.

A previous Labour Day race meet at the Ipswich Turf Club enjoyed by retired miner Joe Llewellyn and Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller. David Nielsen

The day, a public holiday, is treasured by workers of the nation.

"It is so important because it is the one day that the trade union gets a fair degree of formal recognition for the benefits they have gained for working people and working families,” Mr Vickers said.

"Labour Day officially recognises the introduction of the eight-hour day after many years of protesting and campaigning by the trade union movement.

"That was based on eight hours work, eight hours rest and eight hours play.

"It is internationally recognised as May Day and is one day in the year where workers of the world pat themselves on the back for what they have achieved.”