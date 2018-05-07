Labour Day march: 'Workers are struggling to make ends meet'

THE weekend's Labour Day march in Ipswich was nearing the record for the largest crowd in more than 10 years.

Organisers were prepared for a bumper crowd, the largest since the "Your Rights at Work", inspired march of 2007.

Ipswich Queensland Council of Unions President Stuart Traill said ordinary Australian workers were struggling to make ends meet.

"The government has forgotten about places like Ipswich, it has forgotten about the workers and their families who are doing it tough, Ipswich has been hit hard over the years with company closures, and the rise of vulnerable work in the retail sector," Mr Traill said.

"When the Turnbull government cut penalty rates in that industry and others, it hit this community hard. When workers don't have discretional income they don't spend and small businesses suffer, it's a vicious cycle."

"Working people aren't stupid, on one hand they see, stagnating wages, a federal government that would rather import workers than invest properly in apprenticeships and traineeships, they see a broken bargaining system, the rise of insecure work and labour hire.

"On the other hand, they see the same Turnbull government campaigning to give away $65 billion to corporations and unethical banks making massive profits and paying huge CEO salary increases, with some Companies not paying any tax at all.

"Families are telling us it's not fair, it's not reasonable and the rules are broken."

The Ipswich Labour Day March, which doubled as the launch of the Ipswich Change the Rules local campaign, was an opportunity for the working families and the Ipswich community to show their support.

"We have made the conscious decision to have the march in the afternoon this year to enable as many families as possible to attend," Mr Traill said.

"Unions and working people have a proud history in the Ipswich community going back more than a century and despite all the hardships they have endured they are a strong and proud community that deserves far better than an incompetent Turnbull government propped up by out of touch backbenchers and the big end of town."