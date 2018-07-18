Labor's vote 'alarming low' in Ipswich heartland: Expert

Annastacia Palaszczuk at the Labor Party launch in Ipswich Civic Centre in 2015.

Annastacia Palaszczuk at the Labor Party launch in Ipswich Civic Centre in 2015. Rob Williams

LABOR'S support in Ipswich has dropped to "alarmingly low" levels as voters feel disillusioned with major parties.

A ReachTEL poll commissioned by the QT revealed both Labor and the Liberal National Party had lost support since November's state election.

The poll asked respondents in the Ipswich area which party would receive their first preference vote if a state election was held today.

It revealed Labor's vote is at 29.7 per cent while the LNP trails on 23.3 per cent.

Pauline Hanson's One Nation pulled 15.3 per cent.

While the poll is bad news for the major parties, undecided voters are there to be won.

A staggering 19 per cent of people were unsure on who they would vote for.

The Greens continue to struggle in the west, with 3.7 per cent of people electing to give them their first preference.

The ReachTEL result represents a decrease in support for the major parties since last year's state election.

In November, the Labor Party's first preference vote across Queensland was 35 per cent while the LNP was two points behind on 33 per cent.

Griffith University political expert Paul Williams said the government should be concerned about the "alarmingly low" ReachTEL polling.

"Labor might be concerned its message amongst its base, its core community, is perhaps not getting through," he said.

He expected the party would hold the seats of Ipswich, Ipswich West, Bundamba and Jordan.

"Labor wouldn't be too concerned about that because we're so far away from a state election," he said.

Dr Williams said One Nation's 15 per cent was "a bit low for where they should be".

He said most of the 19 per cent of undecided voters would come home to Labor.

"That's not unusual considering we're such a long way away from the next state election," he said.

Dr Williams said the 8.9 per cent of people who support independent candidates were most likely One Nation voters "discouraged" with the chaos within the party.

"Those protest voters who don't like the major parties move laterally to the independents," he said.

The state opposition has repeatedly linked Annastacia Palaszczuk and "Labor's Ipswich City Council".

Dr Williams said voters were "pretty good at discriminating between tiers of government", and were not likely to blame the Premier for the council's problems.

"Not a big number of them are going as far to blame the state Labor Government," he said.

Dr Williams said the low vote reflected "a general disillusionment with politicians".

He described the Palaszczuk Government as an "average government at best" and said the "LNP option is a less palatable option".