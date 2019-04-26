Menu
Bill Shorten says sympathy isn’t enough to help protect domestic violence victims.
Bill Shorten says sympathy isn’t enough to help protect domestic violence victims.
Politics

Labor’s $660m spend to curb domestic violence

by STEVEN SCOTT
26th Apr 2019 5:18 AM
BILL Shorten will promise to double federal government spending on preventing violence against women, with a $660 million investment in stopping the scourge.

Declaring he would elevate efforts to combat domestic violence to a national priority, Mr Shorten will commit to a series of boosts for early intervention, frontline services, emergency accommodation and legal services.

The measures include an extra $88 million for emergency housing for women and children fleeing violence and $90 million on legal help for people threatened by their partners or former partners.

In an attempt to change attitudes to violence, schools will receive $35 million to teach children about respectful relationships.

Labor will pledge $62 million for prevention campaigns among indigenous, immigrant and LGBTIQ communities, and another unit will be set up to target forced marriages.

People escaping abusive relationships will be offered support of up to $10,000 each to cover costs such as rent, furniture, transport, medication, home security and transport costs.

Mr Shorten said despite widespread concern about domestic violence, sympathy would not help women who were at risk of being murdered and assaulted by their partners.

"Words don't pay the bills if your partner has closed your accounts and frozen your card," Mr Shorten said.

"They don't help you steer through the legal minefield of the courts.

"If you're caught up in the frightening, dangerous ordeal of family violence, what you need is practical help, real money, concrete support on the frontline."

Labor will recommit to guaranteeing 10 days paid domestic violence leave as a minimum condition for workers by adding this to the National Employment Standard.

Mr Shorten will also commit to working with states to set national targets to reduce family violence, in a bid to ensure each level of government proves their policies are working.

