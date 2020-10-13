Labor to reign supreme in Ipswich, One Nation to suffer

Queensland voters will head to the polls on October 31.

Queensland voters will head to the polls on October 31.

IPSWICH’S Labor MPs will easily retain their positions but it’s too difficult to predict who will be Premier after this month’s state election, according to political experts.

All four Ipswich state seats - Ipswich, Bundamba, Ipswich West and Jordan - are comfortably held by Labor representatives.

The LNP has put forward three candidates for Ipswich, Ipswich West and Bundamba and One Nation and the Greens both have candidates running in every Ipswich seat.

The Greens have candidates are running four candidates in Ipswich, hoping to win a seat in the city for the first time.

Dr Paul Williams from Griffith University said the chaos caused by COVID-19 will result in voters turning to the two major parties.

“In terms of crisis or big ticket elections, where there’s a single issue dominating, minors tend to be marginalised even more so,” he said.

“Voters will back the major parties because they’re the only ones capable of forming government and solving problems.

“(The minor parties) get squeezed out (and they) lose oxygen.

LOCAL NEWS: New restaurant, cafe and bar a mix of Coffee Club and pub

“We already know One Nation’s vote is down a fair bit. The Katter party is down a fraction.

“Greens are up … there’s anti-Adani anger there still and they’re also a grassroots organisation with a better branch network than the other two parties.

“That means the LNP’s vote will be up and Labor’s vote will be up so it’s not looking good for parties like One Nation in Ipswich, Ipswich West and Bundamba.

“The LNP might come third and so the two party preferred vote will be between One Nation and Labor.”

Jim Madden retained Ipswich West with 47.3 per cent of the vote, and 58.7 per cent after preferences, in the 2017 state election.

Suzie Holmes is running for One Nation in Ipswich.

In Ipswich, Jennifer Howard secured almost half of the primary and finished with 60.9 per cent after preferences.

Charis Mullen was elected in Jordan with 39.6 per cent of the vote and 59.9 per cent after preferences.

Earlier this year, Lance McCallum was voted in via a by-election with 42.2 per cent of the vote and 59.8 per cent after preferences, to replace longstanding Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller.

“I’m not expecting those seats to change hands,” Dr Williams said.

“Bundamba will be interesting to watch.

“The by-election may well be more indicative than the general election of 2017 because in 2017 One Nation didn’t field a candidate.

READ MORE: WATCH: Man robs servo with knife, flees with cash

“One Nation might take 20 per cent in each of those seats. It’s not enough to be in the race.”

The LNP nominated its candidates just before the closing date on Sunday and Dr Williams said priorities lay elsewhere, even with Prime Minister Scott Morrison dropping into Ipswich on the weekend.

“It’s a bit of a suicide mission for those safe seats,” he said.

“They’re often filled at the last minute, often with young candidates who need to cut their teeth.”

LNP candidate for Ipswich Scott O'Connell with Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington.

Professor Geoff Cockfield from the University of Southern Queensland said it was too difficult to say whether Annastacia Palaszczuk or Deb Frecklington would be the one to lead Queensland going forward and said a minority government is a possibility.

“I think it’s a competitive election,” he said.

“I don’t think we have any strong evidence of a clear favourite.

“I think there’s no reason at this stage to think that there’s a major swing either way.

“Some kind of minority government might be more of a possibility than usual.”

Prof Cockfield said safe Ipswich seats won’t play a big part on October 31 and the election will be won in north Queensland and in a couple of crucial Brisbane seats.

“It’s very hard to see the LNP gaining the nine seats for an outright win,” he said.

“It’s hard to see One Nation gaining anything.

Bundamba MP Lance McCallum was elected in a March by-election.

“The Greens seem to be stabilising and I think they’re a good chance to win another seat and that’s possibly South Brisbane.”

Dr Williams said it was the toughest election he’s ever had to call.

“There’s so many moving parts,” he said.

“We really don’t know what the pandemic is doing to people’s minds in individual seats.

“It’s really impossible to call.

“Over 30 per cent of us will vote minor party or independent. With Katter and One Nation having split how to vote cards, you just don’t know. It’s going to be a washing machine.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.