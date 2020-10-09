Labor to invest $7 million on Ipswich TAFE if re-elected

Apprentice boilermaker Melanie Millar, 21, from Ipswich. Labor will invest $7 million in the Ipswich TAFE campus in Bundamba if it is re-elected.

LABOR will spend $7 million upgrading facilities at the Ipswich TAFE campus if re-elected later this month.

In its first funding promise of the state election campaign for the city, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the money will be invested in a metal trades, manufacturing and robotics centre.

The pledge comes as part of the State Government’s $100 million Equipping TAFE for our Future policy aimed at providing modern facilities for industries such as cyber security training, robotics, manufacturing, agriculture and nursing.

“I want young people growing up in Bundamba and Ipswich to have access to world class training facilities to get them into rewarding careers,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“We’re focused on skilling people in traditional trades but also new industries and advanced manufacturing.”

Ms Palaszczuk said the centre would continue the Bundamba campus’ modernisation for light and heavy metal fabrication, including the fitting and machine shop and robotic arc welding.

Bundamba MP Lance McCallum said the multi-million investment would be a big benefit for the local community.

“This $7 million investment over the next three years will also support local construction companies and keep people employed in Bundamba and Ipswich,” he said.

