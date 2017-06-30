Labor to hold NBN crisis meeting

A SPECIAL NBN crisis meeting will be held at Springfield Lakes State School hall next month.

Oxley Electorate residents are invited to attend the meeting where they will have the chance to provide feedback about the current NBN rollout.

FEDERAL Member for Oxley Milton Dick MP alongside Shadow Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland MP and State Labor Candidate for the seat of Jordan Charis Mullen, will run the meeting which he said was a response to concerns raised by residents regarding the rollout.

"Every day people tell me how fed up and frustrated they are with Malcolm Turnbull's second rate NBN,” Mr Dick said.

"My office receives calls every day from people who have connection drop outs, slow speeds or simply no access at all.

"The roll-out of the NBN has now reached crisis point for local homes and businesses who were promised so much more.”

Mr Dick said some residents including those in Camira, had no scheduled construction date or faced wait times of up to a further three years for construction to be completed by 2020.

State Labor Candidate for the seat of Jordan Charis Mullen said it was one of the top issues raised by residents throughout the community.

"This is not just about watching Netflix, it is about school students and businesses who depend on a reliable internet connection”.

LNP Senator Barry O'Sullivan said it was disappointing Labor continued to play political games about the rollout and that it was the biggest transformative project undertaken in telecommunications in more than a generation.

Barry O'Sullivan, Queensland LNP Senator. Picasa

"The facts speak for themselves - when we came to government the NBN was in a complete shambles,” Senator O'Sullivan said.

"During the entire years of Rudd and Gillard, Labor had managed only 51,000 connections across Australia and during our three and a half years in government, the Coalition has delivered connections to over 2.3 million homes and businesses and over 5.4 million homes and businesses are now able to connect to the network.

"Labor makes a lot of promises, but the fact is Labor's gold-plated NBN rollout would have cost $30 billion more, led to a $43 increase in monthly internet bills, and taken 6-8 years longer to roll out.

NBN Senior Corporate Affairs Manager Kylie Lindsay said NBN had not been invited to address the meeting or provide assistance on the day, so was unsure how the meeting would assist people.

"We are certainly not aware of any large scale problem in the Springfield area,” Ms Lindsay said.

"More than 14,000 premises in parts of Springfield Lakes, Springfield Central, Spring Mountain, Augustine Heights, Brookwater, Bellbird Park and Goodna are ready to order an NBN service,” she said.

"Our customer surveys show that the majority of people connected to services over the NBN network are satisfied and enjoying the benefits.

"Many people do not realise NBN is only a small fraction of the end-to-end network that connects a home or business to their internet content or the other end of the telephone.

"For example, in some cases NBN is just the last 10 to 15 kilometres of network, with the retailer service providers having a far greater stretch of network that must be invested in and maintained to support the user's experience.

"Speed and reliability issues can be due to a number of factors that are outside of NBN's control, such as the quality of the modem in the home, how much bandwidth the service provider has purchased, their network design and even how much bandwidth they purchased in overseas cables to access content from abroad.

"This is why it is important the residents and businesses with any concerns should contact their retail service provider in the first instance, who will work with them to determine a solution to their issue.”

Anyone interested in attending the NBN Crisis Meeting at Springfield Lakes State School Hall on Thursday July 13 can register by visiting www.nbncrisismeeting.com or by calling 3879 6440.