Labor set to retain all Ipswich seats

Ipswich's four Labor MPs have been voted back in at the 2020 state election.

WITH about half the vote counted, Labor looks certain to reclaim all four Ipswich seats tonight.

Bundamba and Jordan have given Labor the biggest tick of approval thus far, with Lance McCallum and Charis Mullen getting more than 56% of the vote each in their respective electorates.

In Ipswich and Ipswich West, Jennifer Howard and Jim Madden are also miles ahead.

Bundamba

50.42% counted

Lance McCallum (ALP): 56.67%

Rob Shearman (LNP): 15.05%

Sharon Bell: One Nation: 15.04%

Danielle Mutton: Greens: 9.67%

Angela Lowery (Animal Justice): 3.56%

Bundamba incumbent, Labor’s Lance McCallum, is the favourite to reclaim the seat of Bundamba tonight, and has already opened up a considerable lead.

Ipswich

51.67% counted

Jennifer Howard (ALP): 51.67%

Scott O’Connell (LNP): 19.41%

Suzie Holmes (One Nation): 13.19%

Pat Walsh (Greens): 9.82%

Shelly Morton (Legalise Cannabis): 5.9%

Ipswich MP Jen Howard and Ipswich West MP Jim Madden.

Ipswich West

57.7% counted

Jim Madden (ALP): 51.46%

Chris Green (LNP): 20.16%

Gary Duffy (One Nation): 15.08%

Raven Wolf (Greens): 6.29%

Anthony Hopkins (Legalise Cannabis): 4.49%

Clem Grieger (Civil Liberties and Motorists): 1.65%

Karakan Kochardy (Independent): 0.87%

Jordan MP Charis Mullen. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Jordan

52% counted

Charis Mullen (ALP): 56.63%

Andrew Mooney (LNP): 21.88%

Neil Symes (One Nation): 10.28%

Navdeep Sidhu (Greens): 11.22%