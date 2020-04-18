Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police conduct checks at the QLD/NSW border at Coolangatta due to Covid-19 crisis. Picture: Adam Head
Police conduct checks at the QLD/NSW border at Coolangatta due to Covid-19 crisis. Picture: Adam Head
Politics

Labor senator had guests at Airbnb

by AAP
18th Apr 2020 5:00 PM

Labor Senator Deborah O'Neill has promised that all future bookings for her coastal NSW Airbnb property have been cancelled, except for those by essential workers, amid a report that guests stayed there this month.

A spokeswoman for the federal politician confirmed to The Daily Telegraph that she had people at the Central Coast home from April 6 to 8.

Labor Senator Deborah O’Neill says she will cancel Airbnb bookings at her coastal property.
Labor Senator Deborah O’Neill says she will cancel Airbnb bookings at her coastal property.


Senator O'Neill told the newspaper all bookers were informed that occupants must comply with the COVID-19 changes to the law.

The senator later told the newspaper "unless someone is an essential service worker, all future bookings have been cancelled".

Non-essential travel to regional towns in NSW has been banned to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Police conduct checks at the QLD/NSW border at Coolangatta due to COVID-19 crisis. Picture: Adam Head
Police conduct checks at the QLD/NSW border at Coolangatta due to COVID-19 crisis. Picture: Adam Head

 

NSW Police Minister David Elliott said all landlords have a responsibility to adhere to the Health Act and also the spirit of the law.

"It's extremely disappointing that this Labor politician (Senator O'Neill) has refused to heed the ongoing warnings," he said.

NSW Liberal MP Don Harwin resigned from his post as arts minister and was fined $1000 this month after it was revealed he had moved to his Central Coast holiday home.

Originally published as Labor senator had guests at Airbnb

More Stories

Show More
air bnb editors picks labor labor party self isolation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Foodies rejoice, new way to bring the paddock to your plate

        premium_icon Foodies rejoice, new way to bring the paddock to your plate

        News Farmers launch new home delivery business which brings the farm right to your doorstep

        Ipswich reverend describes the horrors of Hiroshima

        premium_icon Ipswich reverend describes the horrors of Hiroshima

        News He was just 18 years old when he joined the Army in the last year of World War...

        New world brings in 'different normal' at USQ

        premium_icon New world brings in 'different normal' at USQ

        Opinion "Our campuses should be buzzing with students"

        Driveway services to unite our nation on Anzac Day

        premium_icon Driveway services to unite our nation on Anzac Day

        News Ipswich RSL Sub Branch president speaks on how coronavirus has impacted Anzac Day...