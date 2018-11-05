Menu
FUNDING: Blair MP Shayne Neumann with Ipswich State High School Year 11 student Abbey Kohler and her mother Karen.
Politics

Labor reveals how much extra cash Ipswich schools will get

Hayden Johnson
by
5th Nov 2018 1:08 PM
THE federal opposition has declared public schools in the Ipswich region will be about $30 million better off if Bill Shorten wins the election.

Labor has promised to provide an extra $14 billion for public schools to deliver the biggest school investment in Australian history.

Member for Blair Shayne Neumann said public schools in Ipswich will be $29.4 million better off.

"Local high schools like Bremer State High School, Ipswich State High School and Redbank Plains State High School will receive more than $7.44 million collectively in the three years from 2020,” he said.

"Parents and teachers know the importance of this extra funding for our local kids, as it means more one-on-one attention through extra teaching staff.

"This funding will give schools the resources they need to help students master the basics such as reading, writing, maths, and science, and offer a broader range of subjects including languages, coding, the arts, and vocational education.

Among the big beneficiaries of Labor's plan are Bremer State High School ($2.66m boost), Ipswich State High School ($2.49m), Redbank Plains State High School ($2.29m) Springfield Central State High School ($1.58m) and Bundamba State Secondary College ($1.36m).

Labor has launched a website - fairgoforschools.com.au - to detail how much extra funding will be allocated to every school in the first three years of the plan.

Mr Neumann said every student "deserves to have the best start in life”.

