Politics

Labor promises seven new hospitals

by Jack McKay
12th Oct 2020 12:20 PM | Updated: 12:20 PM
Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced seven new satellite hospitals across Queensland, in what she described as an Australian first.

Ms Palaszczuk spent the morning campaigning in the marginal electorate of Pumicestone - held by outgoing LNP MP Simone Wilson by a wafer thin margin of 0.8 per cent.

She announced a re-elected Labor government would establish new satellite community hospitals in what she described as an Australian first in seven regions, including Bribie Island, the Redlands, the Gold Coast and Ipswich.

Ms Palaszczuk said it meant Queenslanders could get healthcare closer to where they live, with the commitment to cost $265 million over the next four years.

She said there would be more to come if they're successful.

"These new satellite hospitals will also help provide the healthcare services families need in our rapidly growing outer-urban areas," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"This initiative is an important part of our ongoing economic recovery plan and will support up to 768 local jobs during construction."

Ms Palaszczuk confirmed the commitment would be funded through borrowings.

