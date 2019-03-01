Labor promises cash for women's sport facilities

URGENT upgrades to improve women's facilities at one of Ipswich's premier sporting fields will be undertaken if Labor wins the next election.

Member for Blair Shayne Neumann will today announce a Shorten Labor Government would invest $750,000 to upgrade facilities at North Ipswich Reserve.

Mr Neumann, joined by Labor's sport spokesman Don Farrell, will allocate the cash to improve infrastructure.

"The Reserve is in need of urgent upgrades to change rooms, particularly the women's facilities, which are outdated and in need of significant improvements to be fit for the current and future needs of the clubs and local community," Mr Neumann said.

"The Federal Parliamentary Labor Party has a long-standing commitment to increasing female participation in sport, and improving women's changing facilities at the grounds is in line with this commitment."

The Reserve is the home of the Ipswich Jets and was used by A-League hopefuls Western Pride Football Club.

"Rugby League and football, in particular, have improved the level of commitment to female participation in their respective sports," Mr Farrell said.

"Ipswich Rugby League has a very strong female competition with several Ipswich players competing in state, national and international teams, including Jillaroos Ali Brigginshaw and Kody House.

"Labor's commitment will also provide for improved accessibility and terraced seating areas next to the playing surface."