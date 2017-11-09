Menu
REVEALED: Plan to tackle city's ice addiction

Helen Spelitis
by

IPSWICH organisations offering rehabilitation to drug users will be given a $1.5million funding boost, if Labor is re-elected.

The Palaszczuk Government has committed to continued funding for vital services Anglicare Southern Queensland, and Drug Arm, with the cash to be spread out over four years.

The funding will allow the services to expand into regional areas.

Figures show ice use is escalating in Ipswich, but that more people are also seeking help to stop using.

Of the total new cases presenting for treatment to the government-funded Alcohol and Other Drugs services, almost 28 per cent sought treatment for methamphetamine use and almost 31 per cent for treatment for alcohol, since October 2016.

Ice use was identified as a major contributor to issues within child protection.

Drug ARM's Jody Wright said alcohol and drugs had a huge impact on individuals and families, with higher rates of use in regional areas.

"In the past, funding constraints have limited us from being able to put staff on the ground," Ms Wright said.

"But this grant puts Drug ARM on the frontline, providing local solutions to address the damage that alcohol and other drugs are causing in people's lives and communities.

"We're so grateful we can now expand our Creating Options program in Ipswich to reach the Fernvale community."

Ms Wright said the program provides counselling, detox support, relapse prevention and care coordination that can be accessed in the home, over the phone or online.

The funding is part of the Palaszczuk Government's $43million new investment in alcohol and other drug services under Connecting Care to Recovery 2016-2021: A plan for Queensland's State Funded Mental Health, Alcohol and Other Drug Services strategy.

Queensland Health spends more than $120million a year on drug and alcohol services across the state.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said he was familiar with both local services which had a great track record of helping those most in need.

Topics:  ice labor qldelection2017

Ipswich Queensland Times

