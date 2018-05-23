Labor Party stalwart 'unaware' of Ipswich council plans

DESPITE rumours, Jim Soorley says he has not been approached about being involved in Ipswich council.

The former Brisbane Lord Mayor and Labor Party stalwart has been tipped as one of the figures to be selected to oversee Ipswich City Council, should it be placed into administration.

Mr Soorley's name has been regularly mentioned among politicians in relation to the forward direction of Ipswich council, however, Mr Soorley says those discussions have not included him.

Mr Soorley, who is overseas, said he had been on holidays for the past two weeks and was not aware of any plans to install him as administrator, or to an advisory committee.

"I have had no conversations with anyone about Ipswich," Mr Soorley, told the QT.

LNP Opposition leader Deb Frecklington said reports the State Government planned to appoint an advisory committee "full of Labor people was really concerning".

Last week it was revealed Minister Hinchliffe was expected to issue Ipswich council with a fresh 'show cause' notice under his new sacking powers, which took effect after midnight on Monday.

Since Mr Hinchcliffe issued the 'show cause' notice on May 3, which listed 66 charges against 12 people associated with the council - including two mayors and two CEOs, four more people associated with Ipswich council have been charged by the state's corruption watchdog.

Ben Hayward was charged on May 8 with misconduct in public office. Mr Hayward worked in the mayor's office under both former Mayor Paul Pisasale and, now suspended mayor, Andrew Antoniolli.

On May 15, organiser the Legends of League concept Troy Byers was charged with forgery, accused of forging invoices to the council.

On May 16, Victorian man Claude Walker was charged with official corruption, accused of providing corrupt payments, totalling $104,000, related to contracts for Ipswich City Council during 2012 and 2013.

On May 18, Paul Pisasale's barrister Sam Di Carlo was charged with money laundering.

All accused have indicated they intend to fight the charges.