Labor Party receives big donations ahead of by-election

THE Queensland Labor Party has received a $27,500 donation from the Electrical Trades Union Victoria Branch just days after a former ETU official was announced as Labor’s candidate for the seat of Bundamba.

The ETU passed the money to the Communications, Electrical and Plumbing Union with the event description listed as the Bundamba by-election, the day Lance McCallum was publicly announced as Labor’s candidate.

The CEPU then donated $27,500 along with an additional $22,000 in a $50,000 lump sum to the Queensland Labor Party days later, according to Electoral Commission of Queensland records.

It is one of the largest donations to the party ahead of the by-election to be held on March 28.

Mr McCallum was brief in his response to the QT yesterday.

“The ETU, here and across Australia, understands the kind of damage the LNP did in government when they tried to sack power workers and sell off Swanbank to foreign multinationals,” he said.

It’s understood Mr McCallum moved from Melbourne to Brisbane last year to take up a $200,000 role as the Palaszczuk Government’s inaugural director of its Just Transition group.

He previously told the QT he only moved to the Ipswich region a few months ago.

There were also claims of veteran Labor branch members being excluded from the vote during the preselection of a candidate.

Mr McCallum wouldn’t comment on the internal ballot and said he was only focused on “fighting for a fair go on behalf of the Bundamba community”.

Former MP Jo-Ann Miller held the Bundamba seat for 20 years before suddenly resigning last month, triggering the by-election.

Mr McCallum is up against three other candidates in the by-election including LNP’s Rob Shearman, One Nation’s Sharon Bell and Green’s candidate Danielle Mutton.