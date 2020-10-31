Labor opens big lead in all Ipswich seats
IT IS still early days, but Labor has taken the lead in all four Ipswich seats.
Here is the latest from the election count at a local level.
Bundamba
34.65% counted
Lance McCallum (ALP): 56.12%
Rob Shearman (LNP): 13.71%
Sharon Bell: One Nation: 16.05%
Danielle Mutton: Greens: 10.58%
Angela Lowery (Animal Justice): 3.54%
Ipswich
26.5% counted
Jennifer Howard (ALP): 50.78%
Scott O’Connell (LNP): 17.88%
Suzie Holmes (One Nation): 14.04%
Pat Walsh (Greens): 10.33%
Shelly Morton (Legalise Cannabis): 6.97%
Ipswich West
32% counted
Jim Madden (ALP): 49.26%
Chris Green (LNP): 20.32%
Gary Duffy (One Nation): 15.28%
Raven Wolf (Greens): 6.84%
Anthony Hopkins (Legalise Cannabis): 5.15%
Clem Grieger (Civil Liberties and Motorists): 1.99%
Karakan Kochardy (Independent): 1.16%
Jordan
52% counted
Charis Mullen (ALP): 56.61%
Andrew Mooney (LNP): 21.89%
Neil Symes (One Nation): 10.27%
Navdeep Sidhu (Greens): 11.22%