Labor opens big lead in all Ipswich seats

Bundamba incumbent, Labor’s Lance McCallum, is the favourite to reclaim the seat of Bundamba tonight, and has already opened up a considerable lead.

IT IS still early days, but Labor has taken the lead in all four Ipswich seats.

Here is the latest from the election count at a local level.

Bundamba

34.65% counted

Lance McCallum (ALP): 56.12%

Rob Shearman (LNP): 13.71%

Sharon Bell: One Nation: 16.05%

Danielle Mutton: Greens: 10.58%

Angela Lowery (Animal Justice): 3.54%

Ipswich

26.5% counted

Jennifer Howard (ALP): 50.78%

Scott O’Connell (LNP): 17.88%

Suzie Holmes (One Nation): 14.04%

Pat Walsh (Greens): 10.33%

Shelly Morton (Legalise Cannabis): 6.97%

Ipswich MP Jen Howard and Ipswich West MP Jim Madden.

Ipswich West

32% counted

Jim Madden (ALP): 49.26%

Chris Green (LNP): 20.32%

Gary Duffy (One Nation): 15.28%

Raven Wolf (Greens): 6.84%

Anthony Hopkins (Legalise Cannabis): 5.15%

Clem Grieger (Civil Liberties and Motorists): 1.99%

Karakan Kochardy (Independent): 1.16%

Jordan MP Charis Mullen. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Jordan

52% counted

Charis Mullen (ALP): 56.61%

Andrew Mooney (LNP): 21.89%

Neil Symes (One Nation): 10.27%

Navdeep Sidhu (Greens): 11.22%