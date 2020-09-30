Labor MPs promise Swanbank stink crackdown

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard and Bundamba MP Lance McCallum have promised action to prevent the foul stench hitting Ipswich as a result of waste industry activities at Swanbank.

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard and Bundamba MP Lance McCallum have promised action to prevent the foul stench hitting Ipswich as a result of waste industry activities at Swanbank.

THE STATE Government has announced a crackdown on the bad smells coming from Swanbank’s waste industries, with the Queensland Election only a month away.

Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch said the Department of Environment and Science had moved to toughen environmental authorities (EAs) for some compost operators in the area.

Ms Enoch said the EAs for two composting operators would be amended after complaints from Ipswich residents and the region’s MPs.

“We’ve heard the voices of the community and our local MPs and we are taking action to ensure that environmental conditions meet community expectations,” she said.

The Department of Environment and Science will deploy drones to undertake thermal imaging and sample airborne particles.

Environment Minister Leanne Enoch. (Photo AAP/Megan Slade)

Member for Bundamba Lance McCallum MP said tougher conditions and penalties were required to protect the environment and the people of Ipswich.

“We are going to use the latest technology to catch and punish odour cheats.” he said.

The government has also invested in Envirosuite, an online system to help staff analyse real-time, historical and predictive environmental and operational weather data at a hyper-local level.

The technology will help DES understand the weather conditions that make the odour worse from time to time.

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said it also meant environmental officers predict and trace odours in the future.

Ms Howard said proposed changes to the composters’ environmental conditions relate to the kind of feedstock the companies are allowed to receive.

“The department is considering amendments to restrict the receipt of high odour feedstocks at these facilities unless advanced odour control infrastructure is installed,” Ms Howard said.

The new commitments build on the existing work of the Odour Abatement Taskforce’s dedicated officers, field equipment and monitoring equipment in the Ripley and Swanbank areas.